Requidan, Cool win Junior Al Esposito titles; 11-year-old aces No. 11

Double-digit improvements from their first-day scores and a hole-in-one by the Boys 10-12 age group champion told the story of the 2021 Al Esposito Junior golf tournament that wrapped up June 14 at Charleston Municipal Golf Course.
Conner Requidan, a rising freshman at Hanahan, shot a 1-under 71 Wednesday, 10 strokes better than his first-day score, to win the Boys 13-18 age group with a score of 152.
Chayse Cool, a rising senior at Stratford, improved by 11 shots with a 1-over 73 and won the Girls 13-18 age group with a 36-hole total of 157.
And 11-year-old Burns Heuber enjoyed the thrill of his young life by acing the par-3 11th hole on his way to winning the Boys 10-12 age group with a final-day nine hole score of 36 and a two-day total of 80.
Heuber, used a pitching wedge on the 110-yard shot, said he was able to see the ball roll into the hole. His witnesses were Sam Sprayberry, who finished second, and Reid Davis Jr., who placed third.
Scout Nettles shot 45-38--83 to win the Boys 9-Under age group and Lily Chisholm was the Girls 12-Under winner with a two-day score of 106.
Requidan finished three shots ahead of runner-up John Wohlscheid and eight ahead of third-place finisher Harry Degrood. Requidan's round included four birdies and three bogeys.
"The pins were in tougher positions today but I hit the ball in the right places," said the 13-year-old, who plays at Wescott Golf Club.
Cool, who plays at Crowfield Golf Club, made two birdies and three bogeys Wednesday. She finished two shots in front of first-day leader Kate Nyers. Ella Drew Dodd was third at 161; Aubrey Merryman fourth at 162; and Grayson Bonner fifth at 163.
"The biggest difference was my mindset," Cool said. "I was trying to keep pace and not get frustrated. This was very exciting."
Results:
Boys 13-18: Conner Requidan, 81-71--152; John Wohlscheid, 82-73--155; Harry Degrood, 83-77--160; Frank Lockwood, 81-81--162; Joshua Traylor, 84-79--163; Simon DiMaggio, 80-84--164; Matthew Teegardin, 84-81--165; Stephen Ethridge, 83-86--169; Jackson Tetrick, 86-87--173; Jonathan Graham, 87-91--178; Jacob Traylor, 94-85--179; Blake Bocelli, 93-87--180; Joseph Condon, 92-91--183.
Girls 13-18: Chayse Cool, 84-73--157; Kate Nyers, 80-79--159; Ella Drew Dodd, 82-79--161; Aubrey Merryman, 81-81--162; Grayson Bonner, 83-80--163; Annabel Carman, 99-94--193.
Boys 10-12: Burns Heuber, 44-36--80; Sam Sprayberry, 46-39--85; Reid Davis Jr., 42-46--88; Davis Peevy, 52-44--96; William Weston, 50-68--118.
Boys 9-UNDER: Scout Nettles, 45-38--83; Wit Thaxton, 46-48--94; Jett Nettles, 45-58--103; Jonathan Lotts, 74-74--148.
Girls 12-UNDER: Lilly Chisholm, 49-56--106.