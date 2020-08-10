Report says Big Ten will cancel its 2020 season. Will the rest of college football follow?

Despite a #WeWantToPlay movement spearheaded by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence over the weekend, the 2020 college football season seemed to be teetering on the brink of cancellation on Monday.

Reports from the Detroit Free Press and radio host Dan Patrick said that Big Ten presidents have voted to cancel the fall football season. The vote was 12-2, according to Patrick, and the Free Press cited "multiple people with knowledge of the decision" in its report. Only the presidents at Nebraska and Iowa voted to play, Patrick said.

Later Monday, a Big Ten spokesman told media that "no votes have been taken at this time."

The news on the Big Ten came shortly after the Mid-American Conference became the first FBS league to cancel the season.

Also Monday, Old Dominion announced it would cancel its fall football season, becoming the 14th of 130 FBS schools to do so.

Reports indicated that the Pac 12 is likely to follow the Big Ten's decision, leaving the ACC, SEC and Big 12 among the Power 5 conferences still wrestling with whether to play football this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield met with the media on Monday and said he's been told that ACC presidents still want to play.

"No matter what any other conferences do, we are moving forward and our presidents are on board," Satterfield told reporters.

But Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall did not sound as certain about the ACC.

"To me, No. 1, it's news there's a Power 5 conference that has made that decision," Mendenhall told reporters. "I think there's others that certainly could follow. I think that would be likely. I'm not certain if the ACC will be one of them, but there certainly could be others."

On the FCS level, nine of 13 conferences have canceled or delayed their fall football seasons. The Southern Conference (which includes The Citadel, Wofford and Furman) is still planning to play, along with the Big South (which includes Charleston Southern), the Ohio Valley and the Southland conferences.

At The Citadel, 11 more players reported to preseason practice over the weekend. On Friday, 34 Bulldogs missed the opening practice, and All-America running back Alex Ramsey opted out of playing this season.

Charleston Southern, which canceled its opening practice last week, has not yet returned to practice.

