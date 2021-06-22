You are the owner of this article.
Report: NBA star Khris Middleton from Porter-Gaud commits to Olympic team

Halfway there: Bucks reach East finals after outlasting Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) shoots over  Bruce Brown of the Brooklyn Nets during overtime of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series June 19 in New York. Frank Franklin/AP

NBA star Khris Middleton, a graduate of Porter-Gaud, has committed to play for Team USA in the Olympic Games, according to reports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Middleton's agent said the nine-year veteran and two-time All-Star will join Team USA, along with other NBA stars such as Damian Lillard, James Harden, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo.

Middleton has helped the Milwaukee Bucks to the Eastern Conference finals, where they will face Atlanta in Game 1  on June 23.

The 6-7 Middleton averaged 20.4 points, 6 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Bucks this season, shooting 41.4 percent from 3-point range. In the playoffs, he's averaged 23.3 points and 8 rebounds, including 38 points and 10 rebounds in a Game 6 win over the Brooklyn Nets. 

Middleton will be making his first Olympic appearance after playing for Team USA in the Basketball World Cup in 2019. His commitment leaves two spots open on the 12-man roster.

Golden State's Stephen Curry and Utah's Donovan Mitchell are among those who have recently declined invitations, according to reports.

Middleton was twice the South Carolina high school player of the year while at Porter-Gaud, where he graduated in 2009 before playing in college at Texas A&M.

The LA Clippers' Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are other possible Olympic picks.

Reach Jeff Hartsell at 843-937-5596. Follow on Twitter @Jeff_fromthePC

