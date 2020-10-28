Report: Former Fort Dorchester star Carlos Dunlap traded to Seahawks

Carlos Dunlap on Wednesday went from a rebuilding NFL team with one win to a Super Bowl contender with one loss.

The Cincinnati Bengals traded Dunlap, a former Fort Dorchester High School and University of Florida defensive end, to the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN reported. The parties clashed over playing time during Dunlap's tumultuous last few weeks in Cincinnati, where he was a decade-long fixture with the team and in the community.

The Bengals earlier Wednesday asked Dunlap to stay home and not come to practice, the NFL Network and ESPN reported.

Dunlap, one sack short of becoming the Bengals' career leader, complained publicly after being demoted to second- and third-team status earlier this season. The 31-year-old Dunlap was in his 11th season with Cincinnati and has made two Pro Bowls.

The Bengals, rebuilding with former LSU Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow at quarterback, are 1-5-1 this season.

Seattle is 5-1.

The testy Dunlap-management situation included Dunlap listing his Cincinnati home for sale soon after the Bengals' 37-34 loss to Cleveland on Sunday: “6000 sqft city view with huge balcony. 4 bedroom. 4.5 bathroom. In one of the best school districts for sale. Do your market analysis and make me offer. Serious inquiries only with proof of funds! Owner is willing to sell furnished or unfurnished!”

Dunlap was seen being restrained by defensive line coach Nick Eason, a former Clemson player, on the sideline during the Browns game Sunday. ESPN reports that Dunlap got into an argument with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo regarding play-calling.

"We just handle that internally," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Sunday. "We got a group of guys in the locker room who want so badly to do things the right way and get this to where we want to be."

Dunlap took to Instagram Live on Oct. 19 to show a photo of the Bengals' depth chart and his sinking status, adding "I don't got time for this."

Dunlap has a four-year contract worth $54 million that runs through the end of the 2021 season.

Added Dunlap frustration with Cincinnati was reflected in his contribution over more than a decade: He has 82½ career sacks but only one this season. Eddie Edwards is the team's career sacks leader with 83½.

Along with various charity projects run through his Carlos Dunlap Foundation in Cincinnati, Dunlap regularly takes part in Lowcountry football camps.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff