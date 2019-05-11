Remember Spencer Kieboom?
He’s a Mount Pleasant native who played two years at Clemson before the Washington Nationals made him a fifth round pick in the 2012 draft.
Kieboom made a name for himself as a catcher with the Tigers.
He was a third-stringer his freshman year but started most of his sophomore year in 2011.
Kieboom, now 28, has had a solid career in the farm system and even broke through into the majors last year, playing 52 games for the Nationals.
As good as he’s been, his younger brother, Carter, has been even more impressive. And he just made his big league debut.
Curtain call
He’s back in Triple-A with the Fresno Grizzlies, but the younger Kieboom was called up to the majors on April 26.
His first big league hit? A solo home run against the San Diego Padres in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game at 3.
The fans demanded a curtain call, and he obliged.
“I’m not sure I’ve ever even dreamed that, but that was unbelievable,” he said in an MLB.com article. “That’s like the cherry on top of anybody’s call-up moment. That was real special.”
He bested the Padres again two days later with another long ball.
Despite those high moments, Kieboom only played 11 games this go-around before heading back to the farm system. But there’s a good chance he’ll be back.
No. 23
Carter Kieboom almost followed in the footsteps of his older brother. And he still kind of did.
He committed to Clemson in 2016 but went pro when he was selected in the first round of that year’s draft. Who got him? That’s right, the Nationals.
The team took the shortstop 28th overall. And it’s worked out pretty well.
Playing in the same organization as his big brother, the younger Kieboom in 2017 got a taste of life in the South Atlantic League, a low-level Class A league includes four South Carolina teams: the Charleston RiverDogs (New York Yankees), Columbia Fireflies (New York Mets), Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) and Augusta GreenJackets (San Francisco Giants).
Injuries only allowed him to play 48 games. But he made the most of it, batting .296 with eight homers and 26 RBIs.
Last season was the shortstop’s first time logging more than 100 games in a single season. Through 123 games, Carter Kieboom belted 16 homers and 69 RBIs while batting .280.
That’s why heading into this season, the entire league was high on Carter Kieboom. Right now, he’s the No. 23 ranked minor leaguer in the entire farm system.
One day?
As Carter Kieboom’s stock continues to rise, his older brother is still playing well and hoping to get back to the majors.
Currently in Double-A, Spencer Kieboom has 53 MLB games under his belt.
There’s a possibility that the two could one day play side-by-side in Washington. If so, they’ll be rich men.
And so will their agent, Trevor Kieboom. Yes, there’s a third brother.
He’s behind the scenes. But before the injuries, a healthy Trevor Kieboom could have given his siblings a run for their money. He had some good days playing third base for the University of Georgia.