Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has committed to play in the 2020 Volvo Car Open.

Halep will be making her first appearance in Charleston in April, a tournament official said Thursday. She will look to add the Volvo Car Open trophy to her decorated resume, which already includes 19 Women’s Tennis Association titles.

“I am so looking forward to playing in Charleston for the first time in my career,” she said. “I have heard so many great things about it and am so pleased to have it on my calendar for 2020.”

Halep defeated Serena Williams in the Wimbledon finals in July for her second Grand Slam title. She also won the 2018 French Open, defeating Sloane Stephens in the finals. Stephens won the Volvo Car Open in 2016.

Halep, a former No. 1 world player and currently ranked No. 6, has been in the top 10 for the past six years.

“I know the players always say they feel at home there, so I can't wait to visit the city and make my debut on the green clay,” Halep, of Romania, said.

Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open tournament manager, said having Halep on Daniel Island will mean a lot to the local tennis community.

“We will be celebrating our 20th year in Charleston and to finally have Simona join our storied roster of players … the timing couldn’t be better,” she said. “Simona has an aggressive, precise style of play; she’s powerful and fast. I am certain our fans will embrace her. Simona has been worth the wait.”

The Volvo Car Open will be played April 4-12 and mark its 20th year on Daniel Island. Hilton Head was home to the event, then the Family Circle Cup, from 1973 to 2000.

Other players already committed to the 2020 tournament include reigning champion Madison Keys and Garbiñe Muguruza, another past Wimbledon champion.

For tickets and other information, visit volvocaropen.com or call (843) 856-7900.