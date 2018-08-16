With heavy graduation losses from a 13-1 team last fall, the Fort Dorchester football program will come back to the pack just a bit in 2018. The big question in Region 8-AAAAA is how much ground the other programs can make up on the Patriots.
Fort Dorchester will still be as talented and athletic as any team in the state, but the Patriots will be less experienced than the group that went 40-3 over the last three seasons.
“Everyone knows what we lost, and it was a lot, but we still have a pretty fair group of athletes that will compete,” Fort Dorchester head coach Steve LaPrad says. “A lot of the guys got good playing time last year because of the way our games went. Now they’re starters and they will be asked to perform at a high level. I think we’ve got a good group.”
Summerville is the team poised to take over the region with solid experience returning on both sides of the ball.
Ashley Ridge is potentially explosive offensively but will need a host of newcomers to step up defensively.
West Ashley quarterback Kenyatta Jenkins will give his Wildcats a chance to compete while Stall should continue to struggle with a lack of overall depth.
Summerville
Coach: Joe Call
Number of students: 3,012
Record last year: 9-4
What to know: As he begins his third season, Call has his most experienced team on the field … Senior quarterback Johnathan Bennett is a fourth-year starter and a Liberty University commitment … Senior Andre Banks is the top returning receiver and the offensive line has loads of experience, led by Western Kentucky commit Daylen Powell … Linebacker Cole Phillips led the team in tackles last season, and tackle Ben Mitchum is one of the top interior defensive linemen in the area.
Fort Dorchester
Coach: Steve LaPrad
Number of students: 2,280
Record last year: 13-1
What to know: The Patriots have emerged as the Lowcountry’s top program, posting a 40-3 record over the last three seasons … Fort Dorchester has not lost to a Lowcountry team since September 2014 season … Gone is quarterback Dakereon Joyner, a two-time Lowcountry Player of the Year, as well as the top two receivers in Raquan Simmons and Justin Williams … LaPrad returns junior De'Andrae Sabb at quarterback … Sabb saw plenty of playing time as Fort Dorchester ran away early from most of their 2017 opponents …Junior running back Khalil Jenkins is an explosive player to watch offensively … Linebackers Davon Gilmore and Darryle Ware will be among the best in the area.
Ashley Ridge
Coach: Kenny Walker
Number of students: 2,283
Record last year: 7-4
What to know: Junior quarterback Matt Duncan will be a third-year starter and is a top 2020 prospect … Senior Nick Cunningham returns at running back after topping 1,000 yards last season, while senior De’marr Proctor Floyd is the top returning receiver … Senior left tackle Jackson Pell anchors what should be a solid offensive front … The Swamp Foxes are less experienced overall on defense, but senior lineman Jaheim President and senior linebacker Rhett Butcher are veteran players … Placekicker Alex Lazik is one of the best in the Lowcountry.
West Ashley
Coach: Bobby Marion
Number of students: 2,060
Record last year: 5-5
What to know: The Wildcats return seven offensive starters, including senior quarterback Kenyatta Jenkins … Jenkins is a major threat on the ground but has improved greatly as a passing threat … Top returner Dominique Kershaw is back at receiver and senior Yaphett Bienvenu returns as the top running back … The defense will be less experienced but senior linebacker Ja’Xavier Legare is a solid leader … Cane Bay transfer Darvon Darby will make an impact at linebacker as well.
Stall
Coach: Joe Bessinger
Number of students: 1,495
Record last year: 1-8
What to know: Stall was originally slated for Class AAAA, but appealed to move to AAAAA due to travel and budgetary concerns … The Warriors will be lacking depth overall but Bessinger likes his team’s competitive nature … Senior Dre Martin will be a first-year starter at quarterback and has several quality receivers to target, led by senior Tyshon Richardson … Seniors Voneil Morehead and Caelan Prioleau are returning defensive linemen, while senior Brent Hicks and sophomore Andrew Allen are returning starters at linebacker.
Region 8-AAAAA Schedules
Ashley Ridge
Aug 17 Goose Creek at Ashley Ridge
Aug. 24 Ashley Ridge at Berkeley
Aug. 31 Stratford at Ashley Ridge
Sept. 7 Ashley Ridge at Cane Bay
Sept. 14 James Island at Ashley Ridge
Sept. 21 Ashley Ridge at Wando
Sept. 28 Ashley Ridge at Summerville
Oct. 5 Ashley Ridge at West Ashley
Oct. 19 Fort Dorchester at Ashley Ridge
Oct. 26 R.B. Stall at Ashley Ridge
Fort Dorchester
Aug. 17 Fort Dorchester at Glynn Academy (GA.)
Aug. 24 Cane Bay at Fort Dorchester
Aug. 31 Viera (FL.) at Fort Dorchester
Sept. 7 Wando at Fort Dorchester
Sept. 14 Fort Dorchester at Berkeley
Sept. 21 Fort Dorchester at Goose Creek
Sept. 28 West Ashley at Fort Dorchester
Oct. 12 R.B. Stall at Fort Dorchester
Oct. 19 Fort Dorchester at Ashley Ridge
Oct. 26 Summerville at Fort Dorchester
R.B Stall
Aug. 17 Berkeley at R.B. Stall
Aug. 24 Stratford at R.B. Stall
Aug. 31 R.B. Stall at Wando
Sept. 7 R.B. Stall at James Island
Sept. 14 Goose Creek at R.B. Stall
Sept. 21 R.B. Stall at Cane Bay
Oct. 5 R.B. Stall at Summerville
Oct. 12 R.B. Stall at Fort Dorchester
Oct. 19 West Ashley at R.B. Stall
Oct. 26 R.B. Stall at Ashley Ridge
Summerville
Aug 18 Cedar Grove (GA.) at Summerville
Aug. 24 Wando at Summerville
Aug. 31 Summerville at Goose Creek
Sept. 7 Summerville at Stratford
Sept. 14 Cane Bay at Summerville
Sept. 21 Berkeley at Summerville
Sept. 28 Ashley Ridge at Summerville
Oct. 5 R.B. Stall at Summerville
Oct. 12 Summerville at West Ashley
Oct. 26 Summerville at Fort Dorchester
West Ashley
Aug 17 West Ashley at Cane Bay
Aug. 24 West Ashley at James Island
Aug. 31 Berkeley at West Ashley
Sept. 7 Goose Creek at West Ashley
Sept. 14 West Ashley at Wando
Sept. 21 Stratford at West Ashley
Sept. 28 West Ashley at Fort Dorchester
Oct. 5 Ashley Ridge at West Ashley
Oct. 12 Summerville at West Ashley
Oct. 19 West Ashley at R.B. Stall