Class AAA powerhouse Timberland drops down to Region 6-AA this season. 

 File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

Perennial powerhouse Timberland has moved down from Class AAA to Class AA due to realignment, and would appear the heavy favorite to win the Region 6-AA title this fall.

Head coach Art Craig has established the winningest program in the Lowcountry since taking over 18 years ago, and there does not appear to be much change.

Potential challenger Oceanside Collegiate is now an official member of the S.C. High School League and can now compete for a region title and playoff berths.

Philip Simmons High School in Berkeley County is playing its first season of varsity football after fielding a junior varsity team last season. Garrett Tech will be a viable contender for a state playoff berth and North Charleston continues to seek consistency within its coaching ranks.

Anthony Sterling continues his slow rebuild at Burke, but the Bulldogs do have a competitive chance this season.

Timberland

Coach: Art Craig

Number of students: 635

Record last year: 9-4

What to know: With nearly all of a very good defense returning, Craig will lean heavily on the stingy unit while a host of new players mature on offense … The Wolves allowed just 11.3 points per game last season … Senior Tyler Sumpter leads the secondary after posting eight interceptions in 2017 … Sophomore defensive end Jamaal McKinney is a rising star with 24 tackles for loss and seven sacks as a freshman … Seniors Terrence Smalls and Dakari Wynn are returning linebackers and senior Kevin Wilson returns as a starter on the defensive front.

Oceanside Collegiate

Coach: Chad Grier

Number of students: 319

Record last year: 7-3

Oceanside Collegiate is eligible to play for a playoff berth and region title this season in the S.C. High School League. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

What to know: The Landsharks are eligible for a region title and a playoff berth but Grier must replace some valuable pieces, most notably quarterback Sam Hartman and receiver Gerald Shepherd … Hartman, now at Wake Forest, was the S.C. offensive most valuable player in the 2017 Shrine Bowl … Last year’s leading rusher, King Daloney, returns, along with key receivers Walker Rhue and Beau Singer … Juniors Ronald Shephard and Mark Jellema return as key defenders along the front … Seniors Zion Coker and Dante Campbell return in the secondary.

Garrett Tech

Coach: Nick Hopp

Number of students: 526

Record last year: 3-7

Garrett Academy of Technology's Dalmont Gourdine is one of the top linemen in the state.  Wade Spees/Staff

What to know: The Falcons return only a handful of players with significant starting experience but do have one of the state’s best linemen in Dalmont Gourdine … Gourdine has received significant interest from D-I programs and will be a serious Shrine Bowl candidate … Hopp will lean heavily on a class of 13 seniors to provide leadership to the younger players … Two of those key leaders will be quarterback Eric Gathers and receiver/defensive back Raekwon Floyd.

North Charleston

Coach: Devon Smalls

Number of students: 595

Record last year: 6-5

North Charleston has its fourth coach in five seasons this year. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

What to know: Smalls is the new head coach at North Charleston, the fourth head coach in the last five seasons at the school … Bringing stability and consistency is the first order, while replacing all-region quarterback Yancey Washington is the next …Washington accounted for nearly 3,000 all-purpose yards last season and was a three-year starter under center … One key returner offensively is junior running back Von McNeil, who rushed for nearly 300 yards as a sophomore … Junior Trenton Bennett is a candidate to replace Washington … Senior Harry Seabrook Jr. is the top returning receiver … Senior Marquez Terry had nearly 100 tackles at linebacker in 2017 and will lead the defense.

Philip Simmons

Coach: Eric Bendig

Number of students: 325

Record last year: n/a

Head Coach Eric Bendig watches closely as players run a drill during practice at Philip Simmons High School on Thursday, August 2, 2018. This is the school's first football team after opening last year in Berkeley County. Lauren Petracca/ Staff

What to know: The Ironhorses make their official debut as a varsity program this fall and the excitement level surrounding the program is off the charts, according to Bendig … It will still be a roster of underclassmen but Bendig feels his team can compete …Junior running back Solly Bess will be a key offensive contributor, along with junior quarterback Omaro Asby and junior receiver R.J. Watson … Junior Javier Collins-Smith and freshman Tripp Williams are leaders defensively at linebacker.

Burke

Coach: Anthony Sterling

Number of students: 371

Record last year: 1-9

Burke Bulldogs' quarterback J.D. Powell (4) is back this season. Michael Pronzato/ Staff

What to know: Burke averaged less than 10 points per game offensively while allowing nearly 38 points per game last season … The program continues to struggle with numbers and has just one victory over the previous three seasons … Victor Goodwin and Fletcher Gibbs return as linebackers, with Goodwin also expected to get work at running back … Sophomore JD Powell is a candidate early to take over at quarterback … Senior An’Twayne Frazier is a top returner along the offensive and defensive lines.

Region 5-AA

Woodland

Coach: Cody Craig

Number of students: 635

Record last year: 7-4

What to know: Cody Craig, the son of Timberland head coach Art Craig, takes over as the head coach after two seasons as offensive coordinator … The Wolves are again athletic in key areas, led by 6-5 junior receiver Lovell Davis … K’ron Ferrell returns as the team’s top rusher and Taurean Singletary takes over at quarterback … Jayshorn Boyd, Keenan Pringle and Kenyai Gilliard will be two-way performers along both lines.

Region 6-AA Schedules

Burke

Aug. 17 Cross at Burke

Aug. 31 Baptist Hill at Burke

Sept. 7 Burke at Barnwell

Sept. 14 Burke at Charleston Charter

Sept. 28 Garrett at Burke

Oct. 5 Burke at Oceanside

Oct. 12 Burke at Timberland

Oct. 19 North Charleston at Burke

Oct. 26 Philip Simmons at Burke

Garrett

Aug. 24 Baptist Hill at Garrett

Aug. 31 St. John's at Garrett

Sept. 7 Garrett at Military Magnet

Sept. 14 Hanahan at Garrett

Sept. 21 Academic Magnet at Garrett

Sept. 28 Garrett at Burke

Oct. 5 Timberland at Garrett

Oct. 12 Garrett at North Charleston

Oct. 19 Garrett at Philip Simmons

Oct. 26 Oceanside at Garrett

North Charleston

Aug. 24 Military Magnet at North Charleston

Aug. 31 Calhoun County at North Charleston

Sept. 7 St. John's at North Charleston

Sept. 14 North Charleston at Waccamaw

Sept. 21 Baptist Hill at North Charleston

Sept. 28 Oceanside at North Charleston

Oct. 5 North Charleston at Philip Simmons

Oct. 12 Garrett at North Charleston

Oct. 19 North Charleston at Burke

Oct. 26 Timberland at North Charleston

Oceanside

Aug. 17 Oceanside at Baptist Hill

Aug. 24 Savannah Christian (GA.) at Oceanside

Aug. 31 C.E. Murray at Oceanside

Sept. 7 Oceanside at Gray Collegiate

Sept. 14 St. John's at Oceanside

Sept. 28 Oceanside at North Charleston

Oct. 5 Burke at Oceanside

Oct. 12 Philip Simmons at Oceanside

Oct. 19 Oceanside at Timberland

Oct. 26 Oceanside at Garrett

Philip Simmons

Aug. 17 St. John's at Philip Simmons

Aug. 24 Philip Simmons at Georgetown

Aug. 31 Charleston Charter at Philip Simmons

Sept. 7 Philip Simmons at Bishop England

Sept. 21 Whale Branch at Philip Simmons

Sept. 28 Philip Simmons at Timberland

Oct. 5 North Charleston at Philip Simmons

Oct. 12 Philip Simmons at Oceanside

Oct. 19 Garrett at Philip Simmons

Oct. 26 Philip Simmons at Burke

Timberland

Aug. 17 Timberland at Stratford

Aug. 24 Charlotte Latin (NC.) at Timberland

Aug. 31 Timberland at Cross

Sept. 14 Timberland at Bishop England

Sept. 21 Hanahan at Timberland

Sept. 28 Philip Simmons at Timberland

Oct. 5 Timberland at Garrett

Oct. 12 Burke at Timberland

Oct. 19 Oceanside at Timberland

Oct. 26 Timberland at North Charleston

Woodland Schedule

Aug. 17 Woodland at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Aug. 24 Lake Marion at Woodland

Aug. 31 Woodland at Hanahan

Sept. 7 Woodland at Battery Creek

Sept. 14 Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Woodland

Sept. 21 Bishop England at Woodland

Sept. 28 Woodland at Whale Branch

Oct. 12 Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Woodland

Oct. 19 Barnwell at Woodland

Oct. 26 Woodland at Allendale-Fairfax

