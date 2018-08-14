Perennial powerhouse Timberland has moved down from Class AAA to Class AA due to realignment, and would appear the heavy favorite to win the Region 6-AA title this fall.
Head coach Art Craig has established the winningest program in the Lowcountry since taking over 18 years ago, and there does not appear to be much change.
Potential challenger Oceanside Collegiate is now an official member of the S.C. High School League and can now compete for a region title and playoff berths.
Philip Simmons High School in Berkeley County is playing its first season of varsity football after fielding a junior varsity team last season. Garrett Tech will be a viable contender for a state playoff berth and North Charleston continues to seek consistency within its coaching ranks.
Anthony Sterling continues his slow rebuild at Burke, but the Bulldogs do have a competitive chance this season.
Timberland
Coach: Art Craig
Number of students: 635
Record last year: 9-4
What to know: With nearly all of a very good defense returning, Craig will lean heavily on the stingy unit while a host of new players mature on offense … The Wolves allowed just 11.3 points per game last season … Senior Tyler Sumpter leads the secondary after posting eight interceptions in 2017 … Sophomore defensive end Jamaal McKinney is a rising star with 24 tackles for loss and seven sacks as a freshman … Seniors Terrence Smalls and Dakari Wynn are returning linebackers and senior Kevin Wilson returns as a starter on the defensive front.
Oceanside Collegiate
Coach: Chad Grier
Number of students: 319
Record last year: 7-3
What to know: The Landsharks are eligible for a region title and a playoff berth but Grier must replace some valuable pieces, most notably quarterback Sam Hartman and receiver Gerald Shepherd … Hartman, now at Wake Forest, was the S.C. offensive most valuable player in the 2017 Shrine Bowl … Last year’s leading rusher, King Daloney, returns, along with key receivers Walker Rhue and Beau Singer … Juniors Ronald Shephard and Mark Jellema return as key defenders along the front … Seniors Zion Coker and Dante Campbell return in the secondary.
Garrett Tech
Coach: Nick Hopp
Number of students: 526
Record last year: 3-7
What to know: The Falcons return only a handful of players with significant starting experience but do have one of the state’s best linemen in Dalmont Gourdine … Gourdine has received significant interest from D-I programs and will be a serious Shrine Bowl candidate … Hopp will lean heavily on a class of 13 seniors to provide leadership to the younger players … Two of those key leaders will be quarterback Eric Gathers and receiver/defensive back Raekwon Floyd.
North Charleston
Coach: Devon Smalls
Number of students: 595
Record last year: 6-5
What to know: Smalls is the new head coach at North Charleston, the fourth head coach in the last five seasons at the school … Bringing stability and consistency is the first order, while replacing all-region quarterback Yancey Washington is the next …Washington accounted for nearly 3,000 all-purpose yards last season and was a three-year starter under center … One key returner offensively is junior running back Von McNeil, who rushed for nearly 300 yards as a sophomore … Junior Trenton Bennett is a candidate to replace Washington … Senior Harry Seabrook Jr. is the top returning receiver … Senior Marquez Terry had nearly 100 tackles at linebacker in 2017 and will lead the defense.
Philip Simmons
Coach: Eric Bendig
Number of students: 325
Record last year: n/a
What to know: The Ironhorses make their official debut as a varsity program this fall and the excitement level surrounding the program is off the charts, according to Bendig … It will still be a roster of underclassmen but Bendig feels his team can compete …Junior running back Solly Bess will be a key offensive contributor, along with junior quarterback Omaro Asby and junior receiver R.J. Watson … Junior Javier Collins-Smith and freshman Tripp Williams are leaders defensively at linebacker.
Burke
Coach: Anthony Sterling
Number of students: 371
Record last year: 1-9
What to know: Burke averaged less than 10 points per game offensively while allowing nearly 38 points per game last season … The program continues to struggle with numbers and has just one victory over the previous three seasons … Victor Goodwin and Fletcher Gibbs return as linebackers, with Goodwin also expected to get work at running back … Sophomore JD Powell is a candidate early to take over at quarterback … Senior An’Twayne Frazier is a top returner along the offensive and defensive lines.
Region 5-AA
Woodland
Coach: Cody Craig
Number of students: 635
Record last year: 7-4
What to know: Cody Craig, the son of Timberland head coach Art Craig, takes over as the head coach after two seasons as offensive coordinator … The Wolves are again athletic in key areas, led by 6-5 junior receiver Lovell Davis … K’ron Ferrell returns as the team’s top rusher and Taurean Singletary takes over at quarterback … Jayshorn Boyd, Keenan Pringle and Kenyai Gilliard will be two-way performers along both lines.
Region 6-AA Schedules
Burke
Aug. 17 Cross at Burke
Aug. 31 Baptist Hill at Burke
Sept. 7 Burke at Barnwell
Sept. 14 Burke at Charleston Charter
Sept. 28 Garrett at Burke
Oct. 5 Burke at Oceanside
Oct. 12 Burke at Timberland
Oct. 19 North Charleston at Burke
Oct. 26 Philip Simmons at Burke
Garrett
Aug. 24 Baptist Hill at Garrett
Aug. 31 St. John's at Garrett
Sept. 7 Garrett at Military Magnet
Sept. 14 Hanahan at Garrett
Sept. 21 Academic Magnet at Garrett
Sept. 28 Garrett at Burke
Oct. 5 Timberland at Garrett
Oct. 12 Garrett at North Charleston
Oct. 19 Garrett at Philip Simmons
Oct. 26 Oceanside at Garrett
North Charleston
Aug. 24 Military Magnet at North Charleston
Aug. 31 Calhoun County at North Charleston
Sept. 7 St. John's at North Charleston
Sept. 14 North Charleston at Waccamaw
Sept. 21 Baptist Hill at North Charleston
Sept. 28 Oceanside at North Charleston
Oct. 5 North Charleston at Philip Simmons
Oct. 12 Garrett at North Charleston
Oct. 19 North Charleston at Burke
Oct. 26 Timberland at North Charleston
Oceanside
Aug. 17 Oceanside at Baptist Hill
Aug. 24 Savannah Christian (GA.) at Oceanside
Aug. 31 C.E. Murray at Oceanside
Sept. 7 Oceanside at Gray Collegiate
Sept. 14 St. John's at Oceanside
Sept. 28 Oceanside at North Charleston
Oct. 5 Burke at Oceanside
Oct. 12 Philip Simmons at Oceanside
Oct. 19 Oceanside at Timberland
Oct. 26 Oceanside at Garrett
Philip Simmons
Aug. 17 St. John's at Philip Simmons
Aug. 24 Philip Simmons at Georgetown
Aug. 31 Charleston Charter at Philip Simmons
Sept. 7 Philip Simmons at Bishop England
Sept. 21 Whale Branch at Philip Simmons
Sept. 28 Philip Simmons at Timberland
Oct. 5 North Charleston at Philip Simmons
Oct. 12 Philip Simmons at Oceanside
Oct. 19 Garrett at Philip Simmons
Oct. 26 Philip Simmons at Burke
Timberland
Aug. 17 Timberland at Stratford
Aug. 24 Charlotte Latin (NC.) at Timberland
Aug. 31 Timberland at Cross
Sept. 14 Timberland at Bishop England
Sept. 21 Hanahan at Timberland
Sept. 28 Philip Simmons at Timberland
Oct. 5 Timberland at Garrett
Oct. 12 Burke at Timberland
Oct. 19 Oceanside at Timberland
Oct. 26 Timberland at North Charleston
Woodland Schedule
Aug. 17 Woodland at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Aug. 24 Lake Marion at Woodland
Aug. 31 Woodland at Hanahan
Sept. 7 Woodland at Battery Creek
Sept. 14 Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Woodland
Sept. 21 Bishop England at Woodland
Sept. 28 Woodland at Whale Branch
Oct. 12 Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Woodland
Oct. 19 Barnwell at Woodland
Oct. 26 Woodland at Allendale-Fairfax