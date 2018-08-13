Despite the loss of arguably the best player in school history, the Baptist Hill Bobcats return enough experience to be considered the frontrunner in Region 4-A in 2018.
Quarterback Corey Fields has moved on to South Carolina State, leaving Baptist Hill as the holder of nearly every total offense and passing record in school history. The Bobcats of Marion Brown will build on last year’s success, with competition from St. John’s.
Military Magnet and Charleston Charter for Math and Science will battle for third-place in the four- team league. Both stand to be improved overall.
Baptist Hill
Coach: Marion Brown
Number of students: 248
Record last year: 11-2
What to know: While Brown must find a suitable replacement for Fields, the Bobcats do return 15 starters overall … Heading up the offense are three returning receivers – Rashad Maxwell, Raequan Holmes and Jordan Bailey … Maxwell had 19 receiving touchdowns last season … Jayvonta Burnell returns after totaling more than 1,400 total yards as a running back/receiver … Anchoring the defense are returning linebackers William Rowe and Jamar Barron.
Fort Dorchester's Dakereon Joyner, Baptist Hill's Corey Fields are All-Lowcountry football players of the year
St. John’s
Coach: Josh Harpe
Number of students: 339
Record last year: 7-5
What to know: Like Baptist Hill, the Islanders lost some key offensive production to graduation … Harpe will look to some new faces to guide the way … Tyler Durham looks to be the top candidate to start at quarterback this fall … Denzel Smiley and Tyrus Richardson will shoulder the load in the running game … Senior Tyrone Hicks, a 6-2, 230-pounder, returns as the defensive leader at linebacker … Daryl Staggers and Stephen Elmore will anchor the front.
Military Magnet
Coach: Harold Ross
Number of students: 224
Record last year: 2-9
What to know: Ross feels he has a competitive starting unit this season but depth remains a concern … The coach will have a solid core of seniors in the starting lineup, several with three years of experience … Wide receivers Destyne Pugh and David Holmes will be key offensive returners … Junior Kelvin Heyward will call the shots at quarterback and fullback Kamren Green shoulders the running game … Senior Oneal Pinckney is a top returner defensively at tackle, while Edy Melgar and Antonio Champagne are returning at linebacker.
Charleston Charter
Coach: Johnathan Fay
Number of students: 277
Record last year: 1-7
What to know: Fay is the new head coach at Charleston Charter and will rely on returning quarterback Chance Sullivan to guide the offense … Junior Brandon Broughton is a versatile offensive threat as a running back and receiver … Jameail Brown, a tight end, and tackle Jayln Smalls will anchor the blocking … Brown is a leader defensively a well, racking up six sacks a year ago … Senior tackle D’shaun Mitchell and junior linebacker Jordan Allen will also lead on defense.
Region 5-A
Cross
Coach: Shaun Wright
Number of students: 209
Record last year: 7-4
What to know: Wright begins his 10th season as the head coach at Cross and will have one of his youngest teams on the field this fall … Wright will field a team mostly of underclassmen, albeit talented and athletic … Junior Deandre Brown will begin the season as the quarterback and also plays in the defensive secondary … Look for junior Dorian Pinckney to become a key running back, looking to replace all-stater Nathan Walker, now at Wofford College … Junior Trevon Walters will be a leader along both trenches.
Region 4-A Schedules
Baptist Hill
Aug. 17 Oceanside at Baptist Hill
Aug. 24 Baptist Hill at Garrett
Aug. 31 Baptist Hill at Burke
Sept. 7 Academic Magnet at Baptist Hill
Sept. 14 Cross at Baptist Hill
Sept. 21 Baptist Hill at North Charleston
Sept. 28 Baptist Hill at Green Sea Floyds
Oct. 12 Charleston Charter at Baptist Hill
Oct. 19 Military Magnet at Baptist Hill
Oct. 26 Baptist Hill at St. John's
Charleston Charter
Aug. 17 Charleston Charter at Porter-Gaud
Aug. 24 Charleston Charter at Academic Magnet
Aug. 31 Charleston Charter at Philip Simmons
Sept. 7 Branchville at Charleston Charter
Sept. 14 Burke at Charleston Charter
Sept. 28 Creek Bridge at Charleston Math and Science
Oct. 12 Charleston Charter at Baptist Hill
Oct. 19 St. John's at Charleston Charter
Oct. 26 Military Magnet at Charleston Charter
Military Magnet
Aug 17 Military Magnet at Lake Marion
Aug. 24 Military Magnet at North Charleston
Aug. 31 Military Magnet at Academic Magnet
Sept. 7 Garrett at Military Magnet
Sept. 14 Military Magnet at Scott's Branch
Sept. 21 Branchville at Military Magnet
Sept. 28 Bethune-Bowman at Military Magnet
Oct. 12 Military Magnet at St. John's
Oct. 19 Military Magnet at Baptist Hill
Oct. 26 Military Magnet at Charleston Charter
St. John's
Aug. 17 St. John's at Philip Simmons
Aug. 24 Andrew Jackson at St. John's
Aug. 31 St. John's at Garrett
Sept. 7 St. John's at North Charleston
Sept. 14 St. John's at Oceanside
Sept. 21 Waccamaw at St. John's
Sept. 28 Calvary Day (GA.) at St. John's
Oct. 12 Military Magnet at St. John's
Oct. 19 St. John's at Charleston Charter
Oct. 26 Baptist Hill at St. John's
Cross Schedule
Aug. 17 Cross at Burke
Aug. 24 Whale Branch at Cross
Aug. 31 Timberland at Cross
Sept. 7 Kingstree at Cross
Sept. 14 Cross at Baptist Hill
Sept. 21 Cross at Lake Marion
Sept. 28 Cross at C.E. Murray
Oct. 5 Branchville at Cross
Oct. 12 Bethune-Bowman at Cross
Oct. 19 Cross at Scott's Branch