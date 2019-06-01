We’re about a third of the way through the Major League Baseball season and one thing is clear. The World Series hangover is real for the Boston Red Sox.
They’re not terrible. But 56 games in, Boston has a 29-27 record, trailing the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.
There’s plenty of issues to point to in Boston’s lineup and in the bullpen. But former College of Charleston star Heath Hembree isn’t one of them.
No hangover for Hembree
Last season, Boston’s pitching staff ranked in the top 10 of several key areas like earned run average, home runs allowed and strikeouts.
This season, the staff has fallen to the middle of the pack and given up some late-game leads.
But don’t blame Hembree.
The former Cougar has been reliable in the Red Sox bullpen with a 1-0 record in 26 appearances and 25 innings of work. His 2.88 ERA is impressive, as are his 29 strikeouts.
The Spartanburg native made his big-league debut in 2013 but didn’t become a staple in Boston until 2016 when he appeared in 38 games.
His timely pitching in the majors is reminiscent of his College of Charleston days. Granted he only played one season for the Cougars, in 2010.
But his 42 punchouts through 27 relief appearances netted him a fifth-round selection by San Francisco in the 2010 draft.
In short, the 30-year-old knows how to get batters out. And if Boston hopes to return to the postseason, they’re going to need him through the next two-thirds of the season.
South Carolina slump
Maybe it’s not a full-on hangover. But the two former South Carolina Gamecocks on Boston’s roster are having a rough start.
Jackie Bradley Jr. - Defense is still Bradley’s calling card, and the main reason he’s in Boston’s lineup. But throughout the years he has been solid at the plate as well. Not to so much through his first 48 games.
He’s batting .185 with four homers and 14 RBIs.
Steve Pearce - The first baseman and fellow former Gamecock has one home run and nine RBIs, though he's played in only 28 games.
There’s still a lot of baseball to be played. For Boston’s sake, maybe Hembree’s success will rub off on his Palmetto State brethren.