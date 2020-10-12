Recruiting: Running back decommits from Gamecocks citing 'unforeseen circumstances'

Speedy running back Antario Brown of Savannah, who picked up his first offer from South Carolina last summer and committed in August, announced a decommitment from the Gamecocks’ 2021 class on Twitter Sunday.

Brown cited “unforeseen circumstances” for his decision to back out of his commitment. Brown’s defection leaves the Gamecocks with 16 commitments in a class expected to number 21. It also leaves the Gamecocks with just one running back commitment in the class, Caleb McDowell of Leesburg, Ga.

Brown picked the Gamecocks in August over Virginia Tech. He also had offers from West Virginia, N.C. State and Savannah State. Brown played in seven games last season and rushed for 1,008 yards. He also had 500 yards receiving.

One-time USC target defensive end Demarcus Smith of Birmingham decommitted from Ole Miss. He named a top six of USC, Nebraska, Kansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Mississippi State as part of his decommitment announcement.

Tracy Rocker, who first recruited Smith while he was at Tennessee, has been the Gamecocks' lead recruiter, though Will Muschamp and Bobby Bentley are also keeping in touch. He has not yet visited USC.

Two-sport standout Keon Coleman of Opelousas, La., who committed to Kansas in July, has decommitted. Coleman is a wide receiver and highly regarded shooting guard. His final three at the time of his commitment were USC, Oklahoma and Kansas, and he had a bevy of other offers.

Coleman is now open for all interested parties, and the Gamecocks have been back in touch.

“We’ve still been in contact,” Coleman said. “I’ve been talking to Coach (Joe) Cox and Coach (Mike) Bobo. They said they need an electric playmaker. They have a shot at getting me. Everybody has a chance. I wouldn’t say there’s really a group, I’m just giving everybody their same chance.”

Some of Coleman’s other offers are Florida State, Michigan State and Mississippi State. He said he wants to visit more schools before he makes another commitment, so he’s not planning to sign until February.

Coleman also is a big-time basketball prospect who averaged 26 points per game last season. He plans to play both sports in college and has talked with Gamecock basketball coach Frank Martin about that. But he said his decision will be based more on the football side of things compared to basketball.

USC on Thursday landed a commitment from wide receiver Rodarius Thomas of Eufaula, ala. the second receiver from Alabama to commit to the Gamecocks for the 2021 class and the fifth receiver in the class.

Thomas was offered last month by the Gamecocks, the first Power 5 program to do so, and they immediately moved to the front in his recruiting competition.

Thomas also has offers from Coastal Carolina, Austin Peay, Missouri State, North Alabama, South Alabama, Tennessee Tech, Tennessee State and Western Kentucky.

USC missed on tight end target Michael Trigg of Tampa, who on Sunday announced a commitment to Southern Cal.

Another USC target, linebacker Chase Hattley of Cary, N.C., announced a commitment to N.C. State last week. Oklahoma was the other school on his short list.

Defensive ends Ian Mathews (6-5, 270) of Columbus, Ga., has emerged as a major prospect with SEC and ACC offers, and USC is one of the schools to jump into the fray. Mississippi State was the first big school to step up in September. Next came offers from Duke, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, USC, Florida State and, most recently, Vanderbilt.

Defensive ends Deonte Anderson of Fort Meade, Fla., has held an offer from USC since March. Many more major offers have come in since then, including one from Illinois last weekend. The Gamecocks have been a constant with him, however, and he continues to hold them in high regard.

“They are top of the list on my charts, for right now, currently,” Anderson said. “I like the way their coaching staff has recruited me with a lot of energy, and how they treat their players. I’ve also got Mississippi State, UCF and all the other ones. They are the recent ones I talked to.”

Anderson is coming off a season of 40 tackles and 14 sacks. He is rated as a 3-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 25th nationally among weakside defensive ends.

Cornerback Dontae Balfour of Starke, Fla., said USC and Ole Miss remain his top two at this point and he is actively hearing from both. He’s also hearing from Western Kentucky, Tulane, Georgia State and Coastal Carolina. Balfour said he will wait until the early signing day in December to announce his decision. This season Balfour said he has 2 interceptions and about 40 tackles.

Clemson is in top eight with 2022 cornerback Jaheim Singletary of Jacksonville. The others are Florida, Miami, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee and Oklahoma. He said he'll announce Jan. 1.

Wide receiver Caleb Burton of De Valle, Tex., a 5-star recruit in the Class of 2022, included Clemson in his top 12. Burton is considered the top receiver nationally in the ’22 class. The rest of his top 12 is made up of Florida, Ohio State, Texas, Oklahoma, LSU, Oregon, Alabama, Stanford, Southern Cal, Auburn and Georgia. Last season Burton had 51 catches for 882 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Basketball

Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell scored another impressive recruiting victory Friday night when 6-6 two-guard Lucas Taylor of Wake Forest, N.C., announced a commitment to the Tigers. Taylor picked Clemson over Marquette, Wisconsin, Davidson and Cincinnati. He’s the third commitment for Brownell’s 2021 recruiting class.

Taylor averaged 21 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season. He’s ranked as the No. 36 shooting guard prospect in the country in the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 7 prospect in North Carolina. The Tigers also have commitments from 6-3 Joshua Beadle and 6-8 Ian Schieffelin.

Jalen DeLoach (6-9) of Atlanta is working off a short list of USC, Georgia, Kansas State, Texas Southern, VCU and Ole Miss. He said all the schools are in regular contact, and in particular, USC is constantly in his hear with head coach Frank Martin and assistant Will Bailey leading the conversation.

“I’m talking to Coach Bailey and Coach Martin almost every day. We’re building a good foundation for our relationship. It’s going well,” DeLoach said.

DeLoach is listed as a 3-star prospect and the No. 20 prospect in Georgia in the 247Sports Composite. Last season he averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.

Baseball

Clemson landed a commitment from 2023 catcher Ty Marshall of Brookland-Cayce.

USC pick up a commitment from 2025 outfiler/lefthanded pitcher Cannon Golden of Buford, Ga.