South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp hopes the holidays bring a commitment from defensive end prospect Reggie Grimes Jr. of Brentwood, Tenn.
Grimes, whose father was a star at Alabama, includes USC among his top choices. He took an official visit to USC in June and returned for an unofficial visit in September for the Alabama game.
Grimes also has visited Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Florida State. LSU and Vanderbilt were also on his short list. The Gamecocks have 19 commitments and have room for three more pledges at this point, barring any attrition from the current group. Only one of their commitments, Tonka Hemingway of Conway, is a defensive end.
Another of USC’s primary targets for the 2020 signing class is wide receiver/tight end Jaheim Bell of Valdosta, Ga. Bell has been off the recruiting radar for much of the season, which for him ended with a torn ACL in a September. He took an official visit with the Gamecocks in June, and according to his coach the Gamecocks are right in the hunt along with two other major programs.
“Last time we visited, it was South Carolina, Florida State and Oklahoma,” said coach Alan Rodemaker said. “I still think it is probably those three. I know Florida State may have changed a little bit, and depending on what happens with Muschamp, I think that could change or stay the same. I don’t think there’s anything new with Jaheim."
Bell, a one-time Florida commit, also visited USC unofficially in February and for the Alabama game. He took an official visit to Oklahoma the last weekend in August and he’s visited Florida State unofficially several times.
Bell's knee surgery was done in Columbia by one of the Gamecocks’ orthopedic surgeons.
“I think that bodes well for South Carolina,” Rodemaker said. “He’s doing great. He’s walking around on it. It looks like nothing’s wrong with it."
USC could stand to add a little punch to its offense next season, and the Gamecocks are looking at former Nebraska receiver Miles Jones as a possibility.
Jones spent the past two seasons with the Cornhuskers. He redshirted in 2018 after having shoulder surgery, and this season he played in four games before deciding to transfer.
The native of Miramar, Fla., has known Gamecock assistants Bryan McClendon and Travaris Robinson since his high school days, and they remembered him after his name hit the NCAA transfer portal. Jones was in Columbia for the Appalachian State game.
“I really liked what I had to see,” Jones said. “I feel like I could go there and make an immediate impact if I wanted to. Right now I’m just talking to the coaches, nothing too major really, just letting the coaches finish out their season because they have a lot going on right now trying to play against Clemson."
The Gamecocks are not in position to offer Jones a scholarship at this point. That’s something he was aware of prior to his visit.
“It would be a preferred walk-on spot simply because they don’t have enough scholarship spots left, but they want me,” Jones said. “I could go there and still earn a scholarship. It doesn’t turn me off, it’s definitely something I’ll consider. Most schools don’t have scholarship spots, so a lot of places I’m looking at right now are just preferred walk-on spots anyway."
As a high school senior, Jones led his 14-0 team coached by former NFL star defensive back Patrick Surtain in punt returns, kickoff returns and all-purpose yards (1,830). He averaged over 11 yards per carry and scored 12 touchdowns, and he caught 29 passes.
Jones plans to visit Tennessee this weekend. He’s also considering FCS programs Tennessee State and Florida A&M, two places he could play immediately. Jones said he wants to make his decision in early December.
Defensive tackle Makius Scott, a USC commitment from Gainesville, Ga., took an official visit to Oregon this month but it doesn’t appear the trip to the Northwest was enough to shake him from his pledge. Scott’s coach, Heath Webb, said he talked with Scott and came away from the conversation with the expectation that Scott will honor his commitment to Will Muschamp and sign with the Gamecocks in December.
Scott is one of two defensive tackles the Gamecocks have committed for 2020. Some of his other offers are Oregon, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Louisville, Wake Forest, East Carolina, Syracuse and Cincinnati.
Cheraw wide receiver Jalen Coit committed to N.C. State.
Clover wide receiver Jaylin Lane committed to Middle Tennessee State.
Hammond defensive end Jordan Burch has set Dec. 19 for his commitment announcement. That day is the second day of the early signing period. Earlier this season, Burch said his top choices were USC, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and Alabama. He has taken official visits this season to LSU and Alabama and unofficial visits to USC and Georgia. He visited Clemson unofficially in January and July.
Clemson made the top seven with defensive end Cade Denhoff (Class of 2021) of Lakeland, Fla. The others are Alabama, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia. USC was also one of his offers.
Quarterback Colten Gauthier of Dacula, Ga., a USC target for 2021, was offered by Maryland. USC also has offered and he may return to Columbia for the Clemson game. He has visited Clemson twice and the Tigers are interested but have not offered. Some of his other offers are Miami, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Vanderbilt, UCF, USF, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse, Kentucky, Duke, Colorado and Boston College.
Clemson has one running back committed for the 2021 class in Phil Mafah and the Tigers are looking at a second in Will Shipley of Matthews, N.C. Clemson offered Shipley in July and he made his first visit for a game when the Tigers hosted Texas A&M in September. He was back for the Wake Forest game.
Shipley met with Dabo Swinney and running backs coach Tony Elliott and got further clarity on how he might in with the Tigers.
“Visit went great,” Shipley said. “Got to speak to coach Elliot, coach (Danny) Pearman and coach Swinney. Loved the game atmosphere and how they use there running backs. I can see myself in that offense, being put all over the field and getting the ball many ways.”
Shipley also has been to games this season at Alabama, N.C. State, Ohio State, Georgia and Northwestern. He will go to Duke this Saturday. USC also has been a strong recruiter of Shipley and he’s visited there four times. Shipley said the Gamecocks are continuing to recruit him and he remains interested in them as well.
Baseball
Thad Ector, a right-handed pitcher who also plays outfield and third base from Tyrone, Ga., committed to USC for the class of 2021. The Gamecocks also received a commitment from shortstop Ariel Antigua (2023) of Fort Worth, Fla.
Tucker Toman, a right-handed pitcher, infielder and catcher at Hammond, committed to LSU. He's the son of former USC assistant Jim Toman, now head coach at Middle Tennessee State.
Basketball
Charleston Southern signed guard Ernie Knox (6-0) of Myrtle Beach.
Presbyterian signed Ambaka Le Gregam (6-3) of Kenya and Concord, N.C., Kobe Stewart (6-6) of Augusta and irshon Thrash (6-4) of McDonough, Ga.