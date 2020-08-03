Recruiting: Gamecocks add wide receiver, Clemson lands big defensive tackle

South Carolina is scheduled to open football camp this week, and if all goes well for Jalen Brooks, the wide receiver will be running routes with the Gamecocks within a couple of weeks.

Brooks, who is from Harrisburg, N.C., and has played at Wingate University the last two seasons, announced a commitment to the Gamecocks on Saturday.

Duke and North Carolina A&T were two others he considered. He also heard from Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina after he committed.

Brooks is actually coming to Columbia from Tarleton State in Texas. He transferred there in January, but the pandemic and family issues led him into the NCAA transfer portal. His former high school coach, Jason Seidel, who is now at Blythewood, made the contact with USC for him and receivers coach Joe Cox took it from there, contacting him about 2½ weeks ago.

“He loves the fact that I was able to play slot and outside receiver,” Brooks said of USC head coach Will Muschamp. “I’m very good at learning offenses. Even when I went to Tarleton State, I learned that whole offense in a week. I’m able to motion, able to play slot and play outside receiver, and he loves that, and he’s seen that on my film. He’s like, you’re going to fit into this offense perfectly and we are going to get you the ball.”

Brooks said his first contact with Muschamp was Friday night when he gave him the offer. And Muschamp was more than happy to welcome him to the Gamecock family. “He’s excited,” Brooks said. “He’s like, I’m one heck of a ballplayer. He loves my games he loves that I’m a playmaker. He’s excited.”

Brooks caught 35 passes for 751 yards and 6 touchdowns last season, and he was named to the first team of the All-SAC Team. He had 15 catches for 247 yards and 3 touchdowns as a freshman in 2018.

Clemson set its sights on defensive tackle Payton Page of Greensboro, N.C., early in the recruiting process, basically passing on every other defensive tackle available. That dedication paid off last week when Page announced a commitment to the Tigers over Tennessee and North Carolina.

Page is the only interior defensive linemen Clemson plans to take in the class.

“I called coach (Todd) Bates and he was kind of hyped. I called coach (Dabo) Swinney about a week ago and told him,” Page said.

Page is rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked as the No. 7 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 4 prospect in North Carolina. He might not get the chance to improve those numbers this fall. He said if North Carolina moves the season to the spring, he will go ahead and graduate as planned in December and enroll at Clemson in January.

Page had 71 tackles with 26 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. For his three seasons of high school ball, he has compiled 191 tackles, 55 tackles for loss and 13 sacks according to MaxPreps stats.

Clemson also added a big piece to the offensive line last week with a commitment from offensive tackle Dietrick Pennington of Memphis. The four-star prospect picked the Tigers over Auburn, LSU, Florida State and Georgia.

Pennington is the third commitment for the offensive line and 15th overall for the class. Thirteen of the 15 commitments are rated at least as four-star prospects.

Pennington plays tackle but he is rated in the 247Sports Composite as a guard. He’s ranked 13th nationally among offensive guards and is ranked No. 4 among the prospects in Tennessee.

Running back Antario Brown of Savannah narrowed his list to USC and Virginia Tech, and now he’s down to one. Brown said he has made his decision and will have a video release of his commitment on Wednesday.

He’s not tipping his hand, and he said he’s not told either school his decision.

The Gamecocks have one running back committed in Caleb McDowell of Leesburg, Ga. Virginia Tech is sitting on two running back commitments, one of which is Chance Black of Dorman, who was offered early by the Gamecocks but not heavily pursued by them.

Another USC target, linebacker Jordan Poole of Oakboro, N.C., tweeted Sunday he will be making his commitment announcement “soon.” He has been focused on USC, N.C. State and Virginia Tech.

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter of Tuscaloosa said he will make his college decision later this month. Lassiter has a final six of Clemson, Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Florida State. He said all remain involved and he’s done a virtual tour with each program.

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and area recruiter Todd Bates are heading up Clemson’s recruiting effort. “We’ve been talking frequently about life and football,” Lassiter said. “How I would fit in their scheme and how they feel Clemson would be a fit for me."

Lassiter had 4 interceptions and broke up 6 passes last season. He also plays receiver and had 41 catches for 513 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 25 cornerback prospect in the country.

Tight end Jalen Shead of Olive Branch, Miss., recently named a top five of USC, Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State. Gamecocks tight ends coach Bobby Bentley is keeping up with Shead and the two talked earlier this week.

Shead is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He was used primarily as a blocker last season in a run-heavy offense and caught just three passes for 100 yards.

Wide receiver Malachi Bennett was set to announce his college decision last month, but he held off. His decision was down to the Gamecocks and Ole Miss. He was asked which school he would have chosen last month.

“It would have been Ole Miss,” Bennett said. “I just sat down and talked with my parents. They told me just to get to all the schools before I make the decision.”

So that decision by Bennett not to make a final decision keeps the Gamecocks in the game. And receivers coach and lead recruiter Joe Cox has not slowed down in his pursuit of Bennett.

“Me and Coach Cox, we talk every day,” Bennett said. “We’ve built a good relationship and he’s just trying to get me down. I’m trying to get down to all the schools. South Carolina, Ole Miss again and probably Georgia, but Georgia hasn’t been showing that much interest."

Clemson made the top seven with cornerback Jalil Farooq of Upper Marlboro, Md. The others on his short list are Oklahoma, Boston College, LSU, Alabama, Maryland and West Virginia. He has set Sept. 27 for his commitment announcement.

Clemson target Monkell Goodwine, a defensive end from Fort Washington, Md., will make his commitment announcement Aug. 15. He has a final five of Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, Arizona State and Kentucky.

USC target Michael Trigg, a tight end from Lake Wales, Fla., who also is a basketball prospect, was offered in both sports by Arizona State.

Gamecocks running back signee ZaQuandre White has been admitted and is set to join the rest of the football team this week. White is a native of Ft. Myers, Fla., who started his career as a linebacker at Florida State in 2017 and transferred to Iowa Western in 2019 so he could play running back.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton (class of 2022) of Tiger, Ga., cut his list to a final two of USC and Georgia. Some of the other offers he considered were Oregon, Kentucky, Southern Cal, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, Mississippi State, Penn State, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Louisville, N.C. State, North Carolina, Arkansas and Missouri.

First-year USC quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has had a connection with Stockton for several years. Plus his coach is Jaybo Shaw, brother of former Gamecock quarterback and current football administrator Connor Shaw.

Stockton is rated as a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback nationally in his class. Last season he passed for 3,472 yards and 43 touchdowns with 6 interceptions, and he rushed for 1,179 yards and 16 touchdowns.

USC offered 2022 cornerback Keenan Nelson of Philadelphia. He’s rated a 4-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked as the No. 11 CB prospect nationally in his class, and the No. 2 prospect in Pennsylvania. Some of his other offers are Georgia, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Pitt, Rutgers, Temple, Virginia, Maryland, Oregon, Michigan State, Penn State, Duke, Miami and Virginia Tech.

USC offered 2022 wide receiver Shaleak Knotts of Monroe, N.C. He’s rated a 4-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 8receiver nationally in his class. Some of his other offers include Georgia, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Texas, Miami, Kentucky, NC State, Louisville, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt.

Basketball

Clemson coach Brad Brownell landed a big-time prospect last week in 6-10 Lynn Kidd of Gainesville, Fla., and IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Kidd accepted Brownell’s offer and decided to reclassify from the 2021 class so that he can enroll at Clemson right away.

Kidd is the Tigers’ third commitment for the 2020 class joining 6-10 PJ Hall and 6-7 Olivier Maxence-Prosper.

USC coach Frank Martin offered 6-9 Langston Wilson of Georgia Highlands JC last week, and he can thank his newly hired assistant Will Bailey for bringing the two sides together.

Bailey had offered Wilson while he was an assistant at Saint Louis, and one of the first things he did when he went to work for Martin was to show him film of Wilson. The Gamecocks are one of over 30 offers for Wilson, and Bailey’s presence on the staff will give them a good shot with him.

“I always appreciated me and coach Bailey having that connection with each other and always building that relationship,” Wilson said. “I feel really high about South Carolina. They don’t have a whole lot of history of recruiting JUCO guys. Them just reaching out to me and seeing my potential and what kind of player I could grow to become, and them recognizing and feeling I could play and produce on that level, it’s just a blessing.”

Wilson did not play high school basketball because of a medical condition that has since been controlled. His only court action came in the summer leagues and in pick-up games. He went to Georgia Highlands to refine his game and make his name, and he has done just that.

USC also offered 7-0 Jonas Aidoo of Charlotte. Clemson also has offered.

Baseball

Right-handed pitcher Jake Madden of Enola, Pa., a USC baseball signee from November, decommitted and plans to attend Northwest Florida State JC.