Recruiting: Clemson locked in on next quarterback target but also has a backup plan

Clemson has made Caleb Williams of Washington, D.C., it’s go-to quarterback target for the 2021 class, battling LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama and other schools for the 5-star player.

Clemson has a good track record of getting who it wants at the quarterback position, but the Tigers know they need a backup plan. That's where Ontario native Christian Veilleux comes into play.

Veilleux actually drew strong interest from University of South Carolina last year. He visited in the summer and later picked up an offer from the Gamecocks. In January he visited Clemson, and the Tigers have certainly gained his attention.

“Coach (Brandon) Streeter and I have been in contact for a few months now, he’s been up to my school and he saw me throw,” Veilleux said. “He has expressed his interest and really wanted me to come up so we could have a full day to visit and talk. We had a great tour of the facilities and the campus, and we also had a great academic piece."

Veilleux said Streeter explained where the Tigers currently stand with their quarterback recruiting, and how he fits into the plan.

“He (Streeter) feels really good about my film and my ability at quarterback, they have expressed their interest. Now we just have to wait and see, they said an offer is definitely in the picture,” Veilleux said.

“But he also told me that they take things slowly and he will let me know his plan for me. Clemson would definitely be a priority if they offered, I really loved the visit and I can definitely see myself there."

Veilleux said other schools he's interested in are Penn State, Tennessee, Duke and West Virginia. Last season, Veilleux passed for 1,699 yards and 17 touchdowns with 8 interceptions for The Bullis School in Potomac, Md. He carries a 4-star ranking by the 247Sports composite and is ranked the No. 16 pro-style QB in the country.

South Carolina is in the running for offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild of Cumming, Ga.

“The relationship with me and coach (Eric) Wolford and coach (Will) Muschamp and some of the other assistant coaches has been growing since they offered me,” Fairchild said. “It’s been a pretty consistent communication from day one and I’m really liking them."

Fairchild visited USC for a game last season and for a junior day in January.

“I like the campus a lot and I really like the dorms,” Fairchild said. “I’ve always really liked South Carolina. It’s one of my final schools.”

Auburn also is high on Fairchild’s list. Penn State and North Carolina recently offered and are making a move, as well.

“Some days I wake up and I like Penn State, North Carolina, South Carolina or Auburn,” Fairchild said. “I don’t know (what will separate one school). Probably coaching and wherever I feel most comfortable.”

Fairchild said he’ll attend some evaluation camps in March and he plans to take official visits in April and May. He said he won't rush a decision, but will sign early. He does not plan to graduate early.

Muschamp feels he got a steal with the late commitment and signing of linebacker Gilber Edmond of Fort Pierce, Fla. And with Edmond in the fold, the Gamecocks will have an excellent chance to land his close friend and teammate, safety Kamari Wilson, for the 2022 class.

“We have a safety that is the best in the nation in the class of 2022,” said Westwood High assistant coach Roscoe Barber. “He’s been seriously thinking about committing now that Gilber is going there. They (USC) are one of his top schools. They are in the lead group.”

Wilson has not yet been given a rating in the 247Sports composite but he’s expected to be in the 4- to 5-star range based off his offer list of USC, Miami, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Penn State and Tennessee.

Josh Moore of Atlanta got his first inside look at an SEC football program the end of January when he made an unofficial visit to USC. Moore, who is being recruited as an athlete, has hopscotched around the ACC, but the Gamecocks exposed him to what an SEC program looks and feels like.

As his recruiting moves forward, he hopes to hear more from Will Muschamp, who has not yet offered him.

“I got to see all the facilities and meet some of the coaches,” Moore said. “It was really nice. The campus was nice and the football facilities were just awesome.”

Moore plays receiver in a triple-option offense at Marist, and he also plays safety. His college position has yet to be determined.

“They just really said they want to take things slow because they are losing a lot of people at the receiver position and they need to be sure who they pick,” Moore said. “They said they’ll take it slow to be absolutely sure.”

Moore also has visited Georgia Tech, Louisville, N.C. State, Duke, North Carolina and Wake Forest. He plans to visit as many schools as possible this spring, including another trip to USC.

“They are in with everyone. I’m considering everybody that’s recruiting me right now,” he said. “Being an SEC school, it was the first time I’ve seen one."

Moore has offers from Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt and Georgia State. Last season as a receiver, Moore had 25 catches for 450 yards and 5 touchdowns. As a safety he was in on 60 tackles with 5 passes broken up and 2 interceptions. He plans to sign in December but will not graduate early.

Safety James Williams of Opa Locka, Fla., named a top three of Clemson, Georgia and Alabama. He's the No. 1 ranked safety in the country by the 247Sports composite and No. 1 prospect in Florida.

Clemson made the cut with 4-star linebacker Barrett Carter of Suwanee, Ga. The others on his list now are Auburn, Duke, Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Florida State, LSU and Ohio State.

Wide receiver/safety Dakota Mitchell of Winter Park, Fla., has Clemson and USC in his top 10. He also has Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Miami, LSU, Auburn and Florida on his short list. Mitchell currently holds a three-star rating by 247Sports and is the No. 16 safety in the 2021 class nationwide. Mitchell visited Miami and Florida State in January.

Running back Evan Pryor of Cornelius, N.C., named a final six of Oklahoma, Ohio State, Penn State, Southern Cal, Georgia and North Carolina. He also had a USC offer.

USC target running back Thaddius Franklin of Miami committed to Miami for a second time. He decommitted in December. He visited USC in January.

Wide receiver Gavin Blackwell of Monroe, N.C., committed to North Carolina. He also had a USC offer.

Cornerback Omarion Cooper of Lehigh Acres, Fla., plans to visit USC on March 5. His offers include USC, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Florida State, North Carolina, Michigan and Louisville.

Clemson offered defensive back Ryan Barnes of Gaithersburg, Md. He also has an offer from USC.

Basketball

Clemson offered Cesare Edwards (6-8) of Hartsville. Texas A&M and College of Charleston also are among his offers.

Jarvis Moss (6-3) of Concord, N.C., visited Clemson for the Notre Dame game. He was at the College of Charleston the day before. He has offers from Buffalo, Rider, Houston Baptist, Samford and Alcorn State.