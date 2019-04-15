Clemson added another big piece to its secondary for the 2020 recruiting class last week with a commitment from cornerback Fred Davis of Jacksonville, Florida.
His pledge came just days after one from nationally recognized safety RJ Mickens of Texas. Both attended Clemson's spring game. Davis chose the Tigers over Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Auburn and Alabama.
He also visited Clemson in January and said the Tigers impressed him immediately.
"It was the environment there," Davis said in making his announcement on the Jacksonville radio show The Sports Den. "When I first went there, the coaches showed genuine love. It's just a different type of vibe there."
Davis also was impressed with Brent Venables as the defensive coordinator and Mike Reed, the cornerbacks coach, and the type of defense they run at Clemson.
"They run an NFL scheme. You are basically playing NFL ball already," said Davis, who last season had over 60 tackles with three interceptions and 12 defended passes. He is the 11th commitment for the Tigers' 2020 class.
One of USC’s top targets for the 2020 class is set to reveal his decision Tuesday afternoon. Wide receiver Mike Wyman of Greensboro, N.C., plans an announcement at his high school. Wyman has made several visits to USC, most recently for the spring game. He also visited in January and February and is set for return visits April 26 and officially on May 31.
He also has visited Georgia and Auburn this spring. He cancelled an official visit to Oklahoma and an unofficial visit to North Carolina. Other schools on his short list are Florida, Florida State, Oregon, Penn State, Kentucky, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Louisville, Purdue and East Carolina.
Clemson target defensive end Bryan Bresee of Damascus, Md., cancelled an official visit to Oklahoma for this past week and set his announcement date for April 23. He visited Clemson for the spring game earlier this month. Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Georgia also have been on his short list.
Clemson quarterback target DJ Uiagalelei of Bellflower, Calif., has set his announcement date for May 5. He’s choosing between the Tigers and Oregon, which he will visit this weekend. Uiagalelei visited Clemson with his family for its spring game and spent five days in Clemson.
“Everything went great. I don’t think it could have gone any better,” Uiagalelei said. “I’ve been to Clemson and I know how I feel, but I wanted my family to come out and see everything and see what they thought about it. Everybody had a good time.”
Running back Marshawn Lloyd of Hyattsville, Md., made his second visit to USC for the spring game. Lloyd is one of the Gamecocks' primary running back targets as they look to sign at least two in the 2020 class.
In a video interview at his school with Adam Friedman of Rivals, Lloyd said he very much enjoyed the visit and the Gamecocks are contenders, though he has a ways to go with his recruiting.
“Met the coaches. Got closer to coach Thomas Brown. I hung out with some of the players to figure out the lifestyle down there. It was definitely different,” Lloyd said. “I really interacted with the players and it was very different and I liked it. I felt like I fit in well."
Lloyd also has visited Clemson and he mentioned the Tigers as one of his schools of interest. He also listed Penn State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas and LSU as other schools showing strong interest in him. He said he has been to Penn State three or four times and knows the staff well, and he knows Georgia’s reputation for running backs and is in daily contact with the Bulldogs’ running backs coach.
Offensive lineman Cesar Reyes (6-5, 300) of Tampa visited USC earlier this month. The Gamecocks have not yet offered but the two sides are warming to one another.
“I loved the visit. The facilities there are amazing. People there are amazing, the coaching staff,” Reyes said. “Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson), he’s our recruiter over here, he’s my guy. He’s funny. We’re just waiting till we get the process started.”
Of course, offensive line coach Eric Wolford, along with Will Muschamp, would have to sign off on an offer. Reyes got the chance to speakl with Wolford briefly on the visit.
“We talked a little bit. Of course, they had the spring game so they were a little busy,” Reyes said. “We text back and forth and stuff like that. Our relationship is getting stronger and stronger by the day. Off my sophomore film, he said he likes the way I move, able to bend, how smart I am, how I play the game and how much I know about the game.”
Reyes is expecting Robinson and Wolford to check on him during his spring practice that begins soon. Currently he has LSU, Kentucky and Missouri as his top three and his goal is to play in the SEC.
Two-way performer Eric Shaw of Notasulga, Ala., was among the prospects to take in USC's spring game. Shaw is a tight end and a linebacker.
Shaw said it was made clear to him by Gamecock tight ends coach Bobby Bentley that he wants him for his position because, as he told him, he has the skills to be an excellent SEC tight end.
“My ball skills on offense and my hand size and arm size, he said, make for a great tight end,” Shaw said. “And he said also at tight end, you have to be able to block, you’ve got to be physical. On my tape, I play linebacker and I’m physical on defense. I can block on offense and get physical, and then split out and run routes."
Shaw said Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech are some others he considers to be in his top group along with USC, but he added that group will fluctuate as he takes more visits. He also has seen Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State and Troy this spring.
He plans to return to USC, perhaps for a camp, and definitely for an official visit. Shaw said he plans to sign in December but he’s not sure yet if he will graduate early. Last season he played in just five games due to a torn ACL to his left knee. He said he has been cleared by doctors to return to his football-related activities.
Running back Daniyel Ngata of Folsom, Calif., the brother of Clemson freshman receiver Joseph Ngata, was back on campus for the spring game this month.
“Everything went well. The trip was successful,” Ngata said of his visit to Clemson. “Talking to all of the coaches and all of the players went really good and, obviously, the spring game went really well."
Ngata got the chance to see his brother excel in front of 60,000 fans at the spring game, with Joseph making five catches for 127 yards.
“I think Clemson is my top school right now. I like them a lot. I talk to all of the coaches there,” Ngata said. “It’s just a really good environment. I had a long conversation with every single one of the coaches – all of the assistant coaches – and a few of the players before the spring game, so it was really good to talk to them and learning about the program and all of that."
Ngata said he’d like to make up his mind in June. Some of his other offers are Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame, Washington, LSU, Michigan and Alabama. According to stats from MaxPreps, Ngata last season rushed for 874 yards and 10 touchdowns, and caught 36 passes for 666 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Defensive end Reggie Grimes of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., is one of the premier prospects in the nation with a deep football heritage. His father starred at Alabama and later played for the Patriots.
He has cut his list to a final six of USC, Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Grimes said there is no favorite from that group and he won't be unduly influenced by his Alabama family ties. His mom also is a 'Bama grad.
The Gamecocks noticed Grimes early in the recruiting game and that's one reason why he stuck with them over numerous other possibilities.
"They are recruiting me hard and were among my first two offers," Grimes said. "I've been up there a few times. I love it up there. It's a great place to be, a great game day environment."
Grimes visited USC in late January for a junior day. He said USC definitely will get one of his official visits and that likely will be his next visit with the Gamecocks. He visited Alabama on Saturday and Vanderbilt late last month. He said will not sign early and probably won't have a decision until January.
Defensive end Jacolbe Cowan of Charlotte has a top 12 of USC, Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, NC State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and LSU. At the recent Rivals camp at Nation Ford he told Adam Friedman of Rivals that he's been to Tennessee and North Carolina this spring and will visit others, including Oregon.
He said he talks to Will Muschamp daily and hears often from Gamecock assistants Bobby Bentley and John Scott. He said he's getting to know Scott better and is looking forward to a return visit soon.
With Clemson, he's talking with defensive line coaches Todd Bates and Lemanski Hall. He's friends with Tigers defensive end KJ Henry and also with commitment Tre' Williams. He said he's also looking forward to a return visit there. He has no future visits planned, has not decided on official visits and has no decision date.
Running back Demarckus Bowman of Lakeland, Fla., made his third trip to Clemson this year for the spring game. The Tigers are attempting to pull Bowman away from Florida, the usual destination for Lakeland High products.
Georgia also is strongly in the mix. Coming out of the visit, Bowman said the Tigers hold the lead but there's still a lot of recruiting ahead for him.
"They are awfully high with Florida and Georgia," Bowman said. "They are the leader right now, but I still have to visit Georgia again."
Bowman also has visited Florida, most recently in February. He said Miami and Florida State are also on his short list. Bowman said he does not have any other visits scheduled right now. He's looking at a December decision at this point and doesn't know yet if he'll graduate early. Bowman is one of the most coveted running backs in the country after rushing for 2,417 yards and 36 touchdowns last season.
AJ Beatty, a tight end/defensive end from Pittsburgh, visited USC for the spring game and left with an offer.
"Getting my first SEC offer was really big," Beatty said. "I went to the game and it was awesome. The crowd was awesome. I thought the team looked extremely good. It was an awesome experience."
Beatty said the Gamecocks like him for both tight end and defensive end and would leave it up to him which position to pursue if he comes there.
"It's 100 percent one of my top schools, there's no doubt about it," Betty said of USC, adding that some other top schools with him right now are West Virginia, Pitt, North Carolina, Indiana, Syracuse, Boston College, Purdue and Rutgers.
Corner back Jalen Harrell of Miami took in Clemson’s spring game and is strongly interested. Harrell has a Clemson offer along with offers from Florida State, Miami, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska, Pitt, Tennessee, South Florida and Central Florida.
This visit put Clemson in a good spot with him moving forward. "I liked the family atmosphere, everyone is family on their team, and I believe that's where they separate themselves from others," Harrell said.
Running back Jaylen Knighton of Deerfield Beach, Fla., has his list down to Clemson, LSU, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma and Ohio State. He plans a commitment soon. He was at Florida State for his last visit this month.
USC is in the final 15 with running back Sam Adams II of Sammamish, Wash. The others he announced on his short list are Southern Cal, UCLA, Washington, Texas, Penn State, Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Michigan and Cal.
USC and Clemson made the top 10 list with running back Kobe Pryor of Cedartown, Ga. He was at Clemson on Saturday. The others on his list are Penn State, Texas, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Auburn, LSU, Georgia and Michigan.
Cornerback Jalen Kimber of Mansfield, Tex., was offered by USC. He recently visited Clemson. Some other offers are Notre Dame, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas and Arkansas.
USC target wide receiver Jaheim Bell of Valdosta, Ga., committed to Florida.
Clemson target defensive lineman Cole Brevard of Carmel, Ind., committed to Penn State.
Defensive end JB Favorite of Myrtle Beach committed to Coastal Carolina.
Carolina Forest QB Mason Garcia was offered by Missouri, his first SEC offer. He also has offers from Akron, Youngstown State, Charlotte, Kent State, Bowling Green and Campbell.
Gray Collegiate QB Hunter Helms was offered by Elon.
Hammond QB Jackson Muschamp was offered by Jacksonville State. He also visited Harvard and Yale last week.
Cornerback Christian Miller of Hilton Head was offered by Tennessee State.
Basketball
Clemson is scheduled for an official visit this weekend from Charleston Southern grad transfer guard Christian Keeling, according to Dan McDonald of Rivals. He’s an Augusta native. He visited Georgia Tech over the weekend.
Clemson had an in-home visit last week with 6-6 Myles Stute of Washington, DC.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes was first in to see 6-10 PJ Hall of Dorman on Thursday at the school. Hall said USC coach Frank Martin was scheduled to visit but had to postpone a visit to see him and his teammate PG Myles Tate, who also has a Gamecock offer.
Dillon Jones (6-5) of Keenan last week had in-home visits with head coaches from Liberty and Charlotte and assistants from East Carolina and Georgia Southern. He is working on setting up visits. He said he’s not getting any recruiting attention from Clemson or USC.
Quentin Hodge of Lakewood was offered by College of Charleston. He also has an offer from UT Martin.
Baseball
Catcher Luis Aviles of Wallace (Ala.) JC committed to USC. He's a native of Miami. He's batting .398 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs.