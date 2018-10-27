TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The stands were never close to full. The scoreboard was never close to showing any semblance of balance by the second quarter. And Florida State's football team never came close.
Instead, from quarter one until the end of quarter four, Saturday belonged to Clemson.
Dabo Swinney's No. 2-ranked Clemson football team eviscerated Willie Taggart's struggling Seminoles, 59-10, on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., extending the Tigers' streak of crushing opponents by at least 30 points to three in a row.
Clemson dominated in every form over a Florida State team still desperately yearning for any type of identity. When it was all said and done, the margin of defeat was tied for the largest ever in Florida State history.
It got so out of hand in the fourth quarter that Florida State's own official football Twitter account was joking about the mess unfolding in front of everyone's eyes, and a fan started reading a book in the stands. The end of the game's broadcast was also bumped from ABC to ESPN News.
The Tigers, held scoreless in the first quarter, poured it on in the second with 28 points and never looked back. Florida State was never in the game.
"I have been in a lot of really, really sad locker rooms coming down here so this was a special day," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.
"We had this guy here named Deshaun Watson who was a pretty good player and (Trevor Lawrence) broke his records for yards and touchdowns and (was) just kind of ho-hum doing it. It's amazing."
What went right
Clemson turned a rocky start into utter dominance, which included another episode of the Trevor Lawrence-Tee Higgins show, particularly in the first half.
The freshman quarterback and the sophomore wide receiver have an undeniable chemistry on the field. Higgins on Saturday continued to make NFL-type plays. Lawrence finished the afternoon 20-of-37 passing for 314 yards and four touchdowns, making him Clemson's new school record holder for passing touchdowns by a true freshman. Deshaun Watson held the record with 14 TDs. Lawrence now has 16.
Clemson's wide receivers had a big day, especially sophomore Amari Rodgers. In addition to Higgins, Clemson got valuable contributions from freshman Justyn Ross, Rodgers and fifth-year player Hunter Renfrow. Ross set up one of Higgin's touchdowns with a 41-yard catch and run and Rodgers opened the second half with a flashy 58-yard touchdown of his own.
Moments later, he had another touchdown, this time for 68 yards that culminated with him blowing kisses to the crowd. He finished the afternoon with six catches for 156 yards and two scores.
The Tigers used all sorts of different looks to put points on the board, most notably the fan-favorite jumbo package to have 315-pound defensive tackle Christian Wilkins line up as a running back and score a 1-yard rushing touchdown after Lawrence had been targeted by Florida State's Hamsah Nasirildeen in the second quarter. Additionally, Clemson tight end Garrett Williams had just one catch for the season heading into Saturday, but found himself in the end zone for his first touchdown of the season in the second quarter.
Backup quarterback Chase Brice threw a touchdown pass and freshman wide receiver Derion Kendrick even got some work at quarterback. So too, did Ben Batson, the true walk-on freshman. Batson's appearance made it official: all 72 Clemson players that traveled to Tallahassee got in the game.
What went wrong
As has been the case in recent weeks, Clemson got off to a sluggish start. Lawrence struggled to find his touch early, overthrowing the ball multiple times, and the Tigers initially looked out of sync.
Clemson starting center Justin Falcinelli was already out for Saturday's game with a reported injury and early in the first quarter, starting right guard Sean Pollard was injured, as well, before he eventually came back into the game.
Clemson kicker Greg Huegel hobbled off the field after a roughing-the-kicker call, which gave the Tigers a temporary scare. Huegel tore his ACL in September of the 2017 season and was out for the remainder of the year. He did return Saturday.
Clemson star running back Travis Etienne struggled with pass protection in the first half and the Clemson coaching staff sent him a message — he was benched for much of the second quarter and by halftime, he had just seven carries for 38 yards.
One of punter Will Spiers' punts went for just 14 yards.
Turning point
Once Clemson got its early mistakes out of the way and Lawrence connected with Higgins for that first score, it was all Tigers. Clemson took the lead and sprinted with it.
Up next
Clemson returns home for a noon kickoff with Louisville on Nov. 3. The Cardinals have struggled terribly in trying to pick up the pieces in the post Lamar Jackson era. Bobby Petrino's Cardinals are 2-6, 0-5.