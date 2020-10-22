Ready or not, high school volleyball playoffs begin for Wando, other Lowcountry teams

Regardless of how it eventually ends, the 2020 volleyball season will be one Wando High School coach Alexis Glover never forgets.

Glover, in her 39th season as a head coach, can recall only one other time in her career when there were so many distractions and so much uncertainty as this year, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The year we had Hurricane Hugo (1989) is the only thing remotely close to what we had this season,” said Glover, the state’s all-time winningest coach with nearly 1,100 victories. “That year we went three weeks without playing. There was no where to play. It was a very weird season.”

Wando, and all of the area schools, were able to play a shortened schedule this fall and the regular season was completed earlier this week. Wando easily won another Region 7-AAAAA championship and posted a 16-1 record. Seventeen regular-season matches is less than half of what Wando would normally play. Last season, Wando played 47 total matches, which included several high level weekend tournaments. Without those tournament games, Glover admits she isn’t totally sure of how her team will stack up in the Lower State playoffs. Wando opens the playoffs on Tuesday against Conway.

“Are we playoff ready? I would like to think so but I honestly am not sure,” Glover said. “We played some good competition with teams like Porter-Gaud, Bishop England, Summerville and a few other non-region matches. I’d like to say I am totally confident but I just don’t know yet. I don’t know if we have been battle-tested enough, certainly not like we would have been with those tournaments.”

Glover said the season feels “rushed” since they opened preseason practice on August 31. After completing team tryouts, Wando had four days of practice before opening the season on Sept. 8. Many of Wando’s players are active in the spring club season, which was cut short. And, there were no summer workouts. The coach said there have been very few practices because the team played a couple of times each week.

“That’s what the tournaments were good for, getting in a lot of games and allowing me to make adjustments,” she said. “Volleyball is all about reps and those tournaments gave us a lot of reps against really good competition.”

Nonetheless, Glover is proud of the way her players have handled the season. She requires her team to wear masks during practice and in games and says after some initial resistance, the team accepted the new normal.

“This is a great group, very competitive and they really want to win,” Glover said. “We have high expectations in our program and while we don’t really have that one or two dominating players, we have a good group. They’re a team.”

Junior Emily King leads the team with 104 kills and has 47 blocks. Senior co-captain Brynn Whitehair has 102 kills and senior co-captain Chandler Thompson has 154 defensive digs as the Libero. Senior setter Ava McCarthy has 241 assists.

Under Glover, Wando has played in 12 state championship matches, winning titles in 1993, 2014 and 2015. With all of the distractions, the coach is glad her seniors had a final season.

“I’m happy we got this far,” she said. “I am so happy we had a season, so thankful. It’s been great for the kids. I feel so bad with what happened in the spring and all those kids couldn’t finish their seasons. I didn’t want that to happen to our kids.

"We have been very fortunate here in the Lowcountry that we haven’t had any issues. Everyone is being safe as they can. If we can get two more weeks in, it will be awesome.