RBC Heritage plans to make most of 'second chance' after coronavirus disruption

Steve Wilmot, the longtime tournament director of the RBC Heritage, has weathered his share of ups and downs in heading up the PGA Tour event that has been played annually since 1969 at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

Wilmot moved to Hilton Head Island in 1986 to work for Sea Pines Plantation, and during that time there have been many changes and challenges. There have been four title sponsors during that period, and in 2011 the tournament was played without a title sponsor before RBC stepped in.

But what has transpired with the coronavirus pandemic may be the most memorable chapter in the tournament's history. On March 17 the PGA Tour announced the cancellation of tournaments through May 10, including the Heritage. Then on April 16, which would have been the opening round for the 2020 Heritage, the PGA Tour made another announcement with a revamped schedule that included the Heritage as the second event (June 18-21) when the PGA Tour resumes play. But with a caveat: the first four tournaments would be played without spectators and without sponsors.

"Basically I feel like I'm running two tournaments, trying to figure out what happened and what didn't happen last week (for the originally scheduled Heritage) and what's happening in June," said Wilmot, who speaks with PGA Tour officials on a daily basis.

The tournament generates an estimated $102 million into the South Carolina economy each year, but no spectators means no ticket sales, no concessions, no merchandise and ultimately no revenue, Wilmot said.

Still, there will be some economic impact, and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann were all in favor of a Heritage without spectators versus no Heritage at all. The tournament that wasn't held got plenty of air time last week and the June event will be broadcast by CBS and The Golf Channel as originally scheduled.

But there are a lot of unknowns that Wilmot and his staff will have to deal with before the tournament is finally played. Testing for the coronavirus will take place for players, caddies, tournament officials and workers.

"Housing is all part of risk assessment that we are working with the Tour and our staff," Wilmot said. "In a perfect world, you would have a hotel with 500 rooms and everybody (players, caddies, PGA Tour officials, media, etc.) would stay there. Unfortunately, we don't have a property like that. Players have been told not to bring their families."

Feeding the players, caddies and officials is another conundrum. Buffets are a thing of the past, Wilmot said.

The tournament usually has more than 1,200 volunteers, but the number needed now has dropped to about 600, Wilmot said. Without spectators, there won't be a need for anyone to hold "Quiet Please" signs or help usher players through the congested areas on the golf course.

Tournament officials haven't determined if there will be a media presence.

"We are planning every which way we can to host this event. It's a completely different feel, for sure. But the community is excited, the people are excited to get it back," Wilmot said. "We were very optimistic about the tournament that didn't happen last week, but we weren't going to do something for the wrong reasons. The decision was made, we agreed with it and moved on. Here, we were presented with a second chance and we're excited about that."

Wilson returning to USC

Jamie Wilson of Mount Pleasant, a senior on the golf team at South Carolina, has announced that he will return to USC for another season.

The former Bishop England standout was going to graduate in May but will be eligible to return after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for spring sports because of the coronavirus.

Wilson was named a PING Honorable Mention All-American on Thursday and earlier was selected to the PING Division I Men's Golf All Southeast Region team.

Wilson, who is ranked fifth in the Southeastern Conference, has postponed his plans to turn professional and withdrew from the PGA Tour Canada qualifying tournament. He plans to play a full schedule of amateur tournaments this summer and return to USC in the fall. He led the Gamecocks in scoring average (70.86), rounds of par or better (14) and top-20 finishes (5) during the shortened 2019-20 season.

Aces

Laura Rawl, March 25, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 4, 105 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Ginny Beane, Desiree Koslovs, Jane Weisman.

Kevin McKinney, April 9, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 7, 168 yards, 7-iron. Witness: Troy Mixon.

Jim VanCampen, April 10, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 4, 156 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Celia VanCampen, John Kim, Anne Dumont.

Helen Van Name, April 11, Club at Pine Forest, No. 8, 122 yards, driver. Witnesses: Nancy Zipter, Grace McGuire.

Tom Herbick, April 16, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 2, 120 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Gary Kotva, Ed Gillen, Larry Blasch.

Roger Hernandez, April 16, Club at Pine Forest, No. 17, gap wedge. Witnesses: Loui Guidi, Jim Messteller, Ron Olinsti.

Connor Heyboer, April 16, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 2, 171 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Drew Wise, Mark Forrester, Chris Murphy.

Mike Nichols, April 16, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 11, 122 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Bob Parker, Steve Whitford.

Mike Chodnicki, April 22, Club at Pine Forest, No. 5, 110 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Ray Lauman, Jim Carlton, Bruce Killion.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.