RBC Heritage golf tournament plans for limited spectators in April

The RBC Heritage golf tournament, set for April 12-18 at Hilton Head's famed Harbor Town Golf Links, plans for a limited number of spectators. A cautionary coronavirus policy was announced Thursday and mirrors Augusta National Golf Club plans for the Masters, annually scheduled for the week before the RBC Heritage.

The limited number of tickets available for the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island this May 20-23 are sold out.

The 2020 RBC Heritage, sponsored by Boeing, was pushed back from its typical April dates to June; Webb Simpson won a quiet tournament played with only a few people watching from the course-adjacent condos and homes.

COVID safety protocols mean some tournament things have changed, Heritage Classic Foundation officials said. For instance, skyboxes and private hospitality venues that usually surround the course will be replaced with open air villages and concession areas.

Additional safety measures include mandatory use of facial coverings, social distancing and other health and safety measures.

All permanent and temporary structures will have complete daily sanitization. Safety measures regarding food preparation and distribution will also be in place.

Ticket distribution plans will start with official partners followed by open sales to past ticket buyers.

Updates on tickets available to the general public are at www.rbcheritage.com or Facebook (RBC Heritage) and Twitter (@RBC_Heritage).

Given the limited number of spectators that will be able to attend the event, the Heritage Classic Foundation has updated tournament ticket types and pricing. All tickets and passes will be valid for one-day only.

Prices: $20 for the Wednesday Pro-Am (the course is closed to spectators on Wednesday and Tuesday), $150 Plaid Pass tickets for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, $300 Sponsor Village tickets for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Children 15 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult.