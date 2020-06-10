RBC Heritage golf adds Rory McIlroy, other stars to next week’s field

The RBC Heritage golf tournament next week won’t have fans but the annual PGA Tour event at Hilton Head’s Harbour Town Golf Links will have its best field in years.

RBC Heritage officials announced Wednesday commitments from the top five ranked players on tour: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and South Carolina native Dustin Johnson.

The event is scheduled for June 18-21 with coverage on CBS and The Golf Channel.

The RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, postponed from its usual mid-April date by the coronavirus, is second in line for the PGA Tour’s return after a 13-week absence. The re-start begins this week in Fort Worth with the Charles Schwab Cup at Colonial Country Club.

McIlroy, the PGA Championship winner at Kiawah Island in 2012, is ranked No. 1. He will make his first appearance at the RBC Heritage since 2009, when he was just 19. McIlroy has 18 career PGA Tour wins.

Rahm, No. 2, will make his Harbour Town debut. The popular Spaniard has three PGA Tour wins.

Koepka, ranked No. 3, owns back-to-back U.S. Open (2017 and 2018) and PGA Championship (2018 and 2019) wins among his seven PGA Tour victories.

Thomas, No. 4, has 12 PGA Tour wins and won the 2017 PGA Championship.

Johnson, No. 5, played in the RBC Heritage in 2018 for the first time since 2009. The former Coastal Carolina University golfer has 20 tour wins, including the 2016 U.S. Open.

TV times for the RBC Heritage include Golf Channel coverage June 18 and 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and June 20 and 21 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

CBS coverage is June 20 and 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The PGA Tour in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day has designated a 8:46 a.m. tee time on Thursday in Fort Worth; a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for approximately eight minutes and 46 seconds. The tee time will go unused.

