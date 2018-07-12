Rascal, owned by Foster McKissick and Norman Pulliam and captained by Mark Rogers, took a narrow lead after Thursday's opening day of the Megadock Billfishing Tournament, the fourth of five tournaments that comprise the South Carolina Governor's Cup Billfishing Series.
Rascal released a white marlin (300 points) and four sailfish (200 points each) for 1,100 points to edge ahead of Artemis and Man Cave. Artemis, owned by John Darby and captained by Chucky Moore, and Man Cave, owned and captained by Billy Gressette, both released a blue marlin (600 points) and two sailfish.
In the non-billfish categories, Rookie IV has the top dolphin at 15.7 pounds; Bad Becky has the top tuna with a 16.1-pound blackfin; and Man Cave leads the wahoo division with a 19.4-pound catch.
Participants released three blue marlin, one white marlin and 14 sailfish.
Eleven of the 24 boats entered in the tournament elected to use Thursday as one of their two fish days. Weigh-ins Friday and Saturday at the Charleston Municipal Marina begin at 5 p.m.