Ryan Gold has minor-league baseball buzzing this week.
The late-round draft pick out of Myrtle Beach is trying to earn his stripes just like everyone else on the Lansing Lugnuts, the Class A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.
On Thursday, the Carolina Forest graduate did something to separate himself from the pack.
Gold hit for the cycle, a feat that has only been done 325 times in the 116-year history of Major League Baseball.
How did it happen?
A cycle is when a player hits a single, double, triple and home run in a game. It doesn’t have to happen in that order, though it would be pretty cool if it did.
Gold’s night started with him beating out an infield grounder for a single. In his next plate appearance, the catcher smacked a two-run triple. Then, in the sixth, he hit a grand slam, giving his team a 10-3 lead.
In his final at-bat, Gold secured a double to complete the rare feat.
“I felt locked in the whole game. I just got pitches that I could drive and I didn't try to do too much,” he told MiLB.com.
How rare?
Oddsmakers say a player has a 1-in-23,000 chance to hit for the cycle. So how unique is Gold’s feat, compared to other rarities?
Experts say you are more likely to be born with an extra finger or toe, get seriously injured by a chainsaw or be selected in the NBA draft.
So Gold’s achievement on Thursday has some pretty steep competition when it comes to interesting rarities.
Meanwhile, a cycle is more common than being struck by lightning, scoring a double-eagle in golf, and getting a perfect NCAA bracket.
Back to Gold
Gold was picked by Toronto in the 27th round of the 2016 draft. At the time, he was committed to play at Coastal Carolina. Instead, he opted to go pro about two weeks before the Chanticleers won the 2016 College World Series.
He’s been in a timeshare at the catcher position in his four years of professional baseball. But when he does get on the field, he produces at the plate and behind it.
He threw out six batters in 2016, and has increased that number each year of his career.
“Every year you should probably take one thing away from the season,” Gold said. “Last year it was that I didn't really hit the pitches that I should have. But now I'm really trying to focus on staying within my zone and having good at-bats.”