Thanks to a complete washout on Friday, Saturday could be a very long day for four of the last eight players in the singles draw of the USTA National Girls 18 Clay Courts Championships.
All four quarterfinal matches are scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday at LTP Tennis in Mount Pleasant, and the four survivors will advance to the semifinals, which are scheduled for later in the day (12:30 p.m.) at LTP.
Of course, everything depends on the weather. The clay courts at Wild Dunes and Family Circle Tennis Center were completely inundated by rain on Friday and play on those courts was ruled out early in the day.
Charleston’s Emma Navarro and Alana Wolfberg of Orlando, Fla., would end up playing three matches on Saturday if they survive the early-morning singles quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals. The third match would be in the doubles quarterfinals in the afternoon.
Navarro, the fifth seed, is scheduled to take on No. 9 Briana Crowley of Battle Ground, Ind., in the singles quarterfinals. Top seed Abigail Forbes of Raleigh is the only other top four seed left in singles.
Navarro also is part of the top-seeded doubles team. Navarro and Chloe Beck of Watkinsville, Ga., are scheduled to take on Jaedan Brown of Granger, Ind., and Fiona Crawley of San Antonio, Texas, in the doubles quarterfinals.
Randy Pate Academy player Peyton Pesavento will team up with Angel Carney of Dallas, Ga., to oppose Carmen Corley of Albuquerque, N.M., and
Gianna Pielet of El Paso, Texas, in the doubles quarterfinals.
Saturday’s Matches
SINGLES QUARTERFINALS
All four matches scheduled for 8 a.m. at LTP Tennis
Emma Navarro (5), Charleston, vs. Briana Crowley (9), Battle Ground, Ind.
Abigail Forbes (1), Raleigh, N.C., vs. Angelica Blake (17), Boca Raton, Fla.
Chelsea Kung (6), Fort Worth, Texas, vs. Alana Wolfberg (12), Orlando, Fla.
Hibah Shaikh (17), Teaneck, N.J., vs. Neha Velaqa (33), Colmar, Pa.
