Racers for Pacers get their own Cooper River Bridge Run despite pandemic

The running community is a generous and compassionate bunch.

Most of the Charleston area's 5K and 10K races are built around worthy causes that raise a lot of money for local charities and organizations.

One of the best is Racers for Pacers, an organization that provides running experiences and jogging chairs for individuals with disabilities who cannot run on their own. The group also connects “pacers” that push and run with the chairs.

Sean Glassberg had a background in special education and founded Racers for Pacers in 2011 after getting inspired by Team Hoyt, the father-son duo of Dick and Rick Hoyt, who have run marathons and competed in Ironman triathlons. Rick Hoyt was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth.

“Reading those articles, I just felt like I had to do something and get involved,” Glassberg said. “Through work and getting together with some of my friends I raised some money to buy a chair.”

Glassberg, 49, reached out to Pattison Academy, whose mission is to help children with severe disabilities, to see if there were any families interested in working with the newly founded group.

Turned out there was plenty of interest.

“Pattison Academy got me in touch with a family and I became a pacer for Katherine and she loved it,” Glassberg said. “I’m not sure who enjoyed the experience more, Katherine or me. I knew I was onto something.”

Glassberg began to recruit his friends, raise more money, and buy more chairs. The group organized and registered as a non-profit in 2014.

The “jogging” chairs are not cheap. A good one can run between $750-$1,500 and some custom chairs can be as much as $3,000. The group has been able to purchase 25 chairs over the past few years and have 25 racers in the organization.

If you take part in any of the local 5K races, you are bound to see at least one Racers for Pacers competitor in the group.

Tristan Smith, 9, and his father Jonathan got involved with Racers for Pacers five years ago and took part in their first 5K race at the Isle of Palms. Tristan was diagnosed with spastic paraplegia at birth.

“I’d been involved with running my whole life and obviously Tristan wasn’t going to be able to do it,” Smith said. “We went to the race at the Isle of Palms and ran down the beach and it was amazing, absolutely amazing. Tristan just loved it and this was a great way for us to do something together. We do about five or six runs every year. It’s such a great organization.”

Joey Gillam, 51, and his daughter, Callie, now 22, have been fixtures at local races for years.

“Callie is just a social butterfly,” Gillam said. “My wife (Kissy) and I had been pushing her in baby strollers until she outgrew them. We had been pushing her in her wheelchair until we got involved with Racers for Pacers. When we saw the design of the chair, it was perfect for what we needed.”

For several years the group tried to get involved with the Cooper River Bridge Run. In 2018, Bridge Run officials allowed a small group of Racers for Pacers to run in front of one of the late starting corrals in Mount Pleasant.

“It became apparent pretty quickly that starting like that just wasn’t going to be safe for anyone,” Glassberg said.

Last year, the Racers for Pacers got to start with the wheelchair athletes at the beginning of the race.

“That was the first time we got to start up there and it was great,” Gillam said. “Callie loved it, we had a such a good time and in January Callie was already starting to ask about the Bridge Run.”

Unfortunately, the Cooper River Bridge Run, like so many events in 2020, was canceled due to the coronavirus.

The Racers for Pacers were crushed.

“I think it was an event we’d all been looking forward to,” Smith said.

The virus wasn’t going to stop Glassberg and the group from conducting their own bridge run. This past weekend, members of Pacers for Racers set out from Gadsenboro Park near the South Carolina Aquarium and headed up the Ravenel Bridge for their version of the race.

Cooper River Bridge Run director Irv Batten was there at the finish line to hand out medals.

“Tristan is still on cloud nine nine,” Smith said. “I can’t thank Irv and the Bridge Run folks enough for coming out and supporting us.”

Smith got an assist from D.J. Rhodes during the event. Smith was suffering through some lower back pain and wasn't sure he’d be able to run with Tristan. Rhodes’ son Charlie, who developed cerebral palsy after a brain injury at birth, had been a long-time member of Racers for Pacers and died before the 2019 Bridge Run. Charlie and Tristan had been close friends.

“Physically, I didn’t think I could finish the run and Sean reached out to D.J.,” Smith said.

Rhodes met Jonathan Smith on the Ravenel Bridge and got Tristan to the finish line.

“We all finished together and I know it meant a lot to me, meant a lot to Tristan and I think it meant a lot to D.J.,” Smith said.

If you want to get involved with Racers for Pacers check them out here: racersforpacers.org.