CLEMSON — A week after Clemson survived Syracuse in dramatic fashion, Dabo Swinney is feeling more confident about his football team than he has at any point this season. At least that's the message he's been sending all week.
No. 4 Clemson (5-0, 2-0 ACC) travels to Wake Forest (3-2, 0-1 ACC) for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff in Winston Salem, N.C. Because Clemson's strength of schedule is noticeably weak this year, the Tigers must win at Wake if they are going to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Here are four key factors when the Tigers play the Demon Deacons:
Trevor Lawrence's status
In his starting debut a week ago, the freshman quarterback took a hard hit to the head and missed the second half of the game.
Lawrence was back at practice Monday and is expected to start Saturday. Neither Lawrence nor the Tigers looked sharp against Syracuse until late in the game, which came just days after QB Kelly Bryant left the team. Clemson is hoping Saturday will be Lawrence's coming out party of sorts, and that he takes command of the offense from the start.
"I hate (the Bryant transfer news) for Trevor, because he's done nothing but just show up and go to work. His job is to be the best version of himself," Swinney said last week. "He shouldn't apologize for being a great player."
Other Tigers on the mend
Lawrence wasn't the only Clemson player banged up Saturday, as both cornerback Trayvon Mullen and offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum were dealing with ankle injuries that forced them out of the Syracuse game.
Swinney indicated both should be ready to go. If Anchrum can't play, there are players behind him. Mullen is a different story. The secondary depth at Clemson is already noticeably thin and the players behind him have very limited experience. With the way Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman is playing, Clemson's defense needs all the help it can get.
Speaking of Hartman
Hartman, a Charlotte native who played his senior season of high school football at Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant, continues to put up big numbers for Wake.
Just a freshman, Hartman ranks third in the ACC for passing yards (averaging 237 per game) behind Florida State's Deondre Francois and N.C. State's Ryan Finley. Hartman is also third in the league for passing touchdowns, trailing just Anthony Brown of Boston College and Bryce Perkins of Virginia.
Under Hartman's command, Wake Forest's fast-paced offense is averaging more than 38 points per game.
"(With) Syracuse, I told y'all there is up-tempo and they were lightning (fast). I'm not really sure how to describe Wake Forest," Swinney said. "I don't even know how they get the plays called to be honest with you. They're so fast."
Hartman's sidekick
Hartman's favorite target wide receiver Greg Dortch, who leads the ACC in receiving yards with 555. He plays in the slot, which means Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is going to have his hands full.
Dortch, who averages 12.3 yards per catch, is also lethal on special teams, handling the duties for both kick and punt returns.
"Dortch, he’s a player that every team wishes they had on their team," Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said.
Prediction
Clemson 42, Wake 31