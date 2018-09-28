GOOSE CREEK — Stratford High School put together a complete effort to end a three-game skid.
Knights quarterback Travis Lott threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in a 49-23 victory over James Island in the Region 7-AAAAA opener for both teams on Friday at Ray Stackley Field.
Running back Mario Anderson ran for a pair of touchdowns and little brother Damarius Anderson hauled in a couple from Lott as the Knights got back into the win column for the first time in over a month. Running back Walter Williams and slot receiver Blake Marrs also reached the end zone for Stratford (3-3, 1-0 region).
“I feel really good about the second half,” Stratford coach Dennie McDaniel said. “The first half we had too many mental mistakes and penalties. We challenged them at halftime to clean it up. Our word of the week this week was responsibility, to take responsibility for how you play each individual play.”
The Knights are off next week and get back into region play on Oct. 12 against Cane Bay.
McDaniel’s team hadn’t won since coasting past Stall on Aug. 24 and was coming off ugly losses to Summerville and West Ashley in which the defense allowed 119 points.
The Knights trailed James Island 13-8 in the second quarter before rising up to outscore the visiting Trojans 41-10 the rest of the way. Stratford took a 23-16 lead into halftime and maintained at least a one-touchdown lead before pulling away.
Lott’s 13-yard strike to Marrs on the final play of the third quarter made it 36-23 and Mario Anderson, one of the Lowcountry’s better running backs, iced it with a 64-yard touchdown on the ensuing possession. It came one play after the Knights faked a punt inside their own 30 and punter Jevon Walker converted with a short run.
The Stratford defense came up with three turnovers and the Knights scored 2-point conversions from the water bucket formation after both of their first two touchdowns.
“It’s been a couple of rough weeks,” McDaniel said. “Any time you win it’s a good thing. Everything about playoffs is based on how you do in the region. For us to get where we want to be in that region, you’ve got to get that first win.”
Quarterback DQ Vinson scored two rushing touchdowns for the Trojans and running back Ron German added the other touchdown.