South Carolina quarterback prospect Ryan Hilinski was in Columbia over the weekend with his family and attended the Gamecocks' victory over Tennessee on Saturday.
Hilinski, a 4-star recruit from Orange, Calif., reaffirmed his pledge to USC. He has been a long-time commitment to the Gamecocks and has never publicly wavered, but there was speculation he might after Stanford offered him a scholarship recently. The 6-4, 230-pound all-star put that to rest.
Defensive back Collin Duncan of Montgomery, Ala., is no stranger to USC. He visited for the Florida game in 2017, attended a junior day and two camps earlier this year and was in for the Texas A&M game earlier this month.
The Gamecocks are in a winnable position for him but are battling Mississippi State. Duncan said USC defensive coordinator and secondary coach Travaris Robinson and area recruiter Pat Washington contact him on a regular basis.
“Really what I get from them is just what kind of a player I could be there and what they see me doing if I come there,” Duncan said. “What type of athlete I am and what type of scheme they would have me in.”
Duncan said while USC and Mississippi State are his top two, he’s still open to other programs. Some of his other offers are Vanderbilt, where his brother played, Florida, Kentucky, Western Kentucky, FAU and others. He would like to take some official visits before making his decision.
But it’s clear where his heart is at this point. “I do have love for South Carolina and I do have love for Mississippi State,” Duncan said.
Linebacker Quavaris Crouch of Charlotte has picked up the pace in his recruiting in terms of getting out to see his favorite schools. He was at USC for the Texas A&M game and he was back at Clemson for the N.C. State game.
That was his second visit to Death Valley this season. Clemson has been a leader with him and he left this time with even more reasons to feel that way.
“The visit went great. It was my first time going up to the top of the hill and in the locker room with the boys so it was great,” Crouch said. “I talked to coach Dabo (Swinney) and coach (Danny) Pearman. It’s always a great experience at Clemson, I’m not going to lie to you. Every time I’ve gone there, I’ve had a good experience.”
Crouch only played one game this season due to an ankle injury, but he is planning to play in the Army All-American Game on Jan. 5, the date he’s planning to announce his decision.
In addition to Hilinksi, other players visiting Columbia on Saturday included offensive lineman Jakia Moore of Nokesville, Va. He took his official visit with the Gamecocks in April. He’s also been looking at Clemson, Penn State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Miami and Florida.
USC also brought in wide receiver Xavier Legette of Mullins for an unofficial visit. Legette has emerged as a prospect and the Gamecocks have turned up their interest in him in recent weeks. He said coach Will Muschamp offered him as a grayshirt and he would count as a 2020 recruit if he commits.
Offensive lineman Jimmy Fritzsche of Greenville visited Clemson for the N.C. Stategame and the Tigers like him as a potential offer at offensive tackle. He has offers from Nebraska and Purdue among others.
He’s also been to Appalachian State, Vanderbilt and Coastal Carolina this season. He also plans to visit North Carolina and Nebraska for games.
Offensive lineman Will Putnam of Tampa, who took an official visit to Florida State earlie this month, told Warchant he will visit Clemson officially Nov. 17. He’s also taken an official visit to Auburn.
Former Blythewood cornerback Khris Pam visited ECU recently and said he was offered by the Pirates. Pam started his career at Presbyterian before transferring to Georgia Military and then to USC as a walk-on this season.
USC last week offered 2020 defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham of Reform, Ala., becoming the first school to step up with an offer. UAB offered the next day and more offers are expected. He plans to take an unofficial visit to USC on Nov. 17. Memphis also is showing interest and wants him to visit. He said his coach has been contacted by Alabama about coming in for a game as well. He’s also heard from Tennessee.
Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (Class of 2020) of Dutch Fork has been a frequent visitor to Clemson this season. He was back for the N.C. State game, his third at Death Valley this season. And he plans to return for the USC game.
“Clemson has always been “Wide Receiver-U.” Seeing that against an undefeated team, it really shows what they really can do and how they practice," Hyatt said. "Trevor (Lawrence) definitely can be the best quarterback in the nation. He throws lasers and dots. Nobody can throw like he can. I really love him.”
Wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers (Class of 2020) of Alpharetta, Ga., is a hot target for both Clemson and USC. He has been to both schools multiple times and the two have emerged from the pack as his two favorites with the Tigers in front.
“Clemson has always been a special place. I actually camped there as a freshman,” Capers said. “I have developed a good relationship with coach Swinney, coach Scott and coach Brandon Streeter. Our connection has grown a little bit."
Defensive end Elijah Roberts of Miami was offered by USC. He decommitted from Miami last week. Xavier McIver of Cheraw, also a defensive end, visited Clemson for the N.C. State game. He also visited USC for the Georgia and Texas A&M games. Clemson has not yet offered but he favors the Tigers at this point.
Basketball
Donta Scott (6-6) of Philadelphia, a USC target, committed to Maryland last week. He also had Seton Hall, La Salle and Temple on his short list.
Elias King (6-9) of Snellville,, Ga., committed to Mississippi State over the weekend during his official visit. He was scheduled to visit USC this coming weekend.
In women's basketball, 6-3 Laeticia Amihere (6-3) of Milton, Ontario, will announce Nov. 14 with USC, Kentucky and Louisville her finalists. She’s the 10th-ranked prospect in her class.
USC also in the final group with 5-9 Zia Cooke of Toledo, ranked No. 7 nationally by ESPN. She’s also considering Mississippi State, Louisville, Texas, Tennessee and Ohio State.
Baseball
Infielder Ivan Johnson of Chipola JC in Florida committed to USC for the 2019 class. He played at Georgia last season and the switch-hitter batted .239 in 32 games with 11 starts for an NCAA Tournament team.