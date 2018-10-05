SUMMERVILLE — Summerville football coach Joe Call reeled off some coach-speak when asked about his team’s second straight victory celebration following an emotional loss to Berkeley three games ago.
On Friday, the Green Wave got a pair of touchdown runs and 199 total yards from quarterback Johnathan Bennett ,and the defense held visiting Cane Bay out of the end zone until the fourth quarter in a 21-7 homecoming victory at McKissick Field.
Last week, Summerville blasted rival Ashley Ridge 49-10 in a score that turned some heads.
“The guys just looked at each other and said we’re better than that,” Call said, referring to Summerville’s last-minute loss to the Stags. “I know it sounds cliché, but the way we play on Fridays comes down to how we practice. When we have a good, four solid practices it shows on Fridays.”
The Green Wave outgained Cane Bay 264-165 in a physical, Class AAAAA battle in beating the Cobras for the third time in four games. The non-region contest was originally scheduled for Sept. 14, but postponed by Hurricane Florence.
“That’s a tough football team right there,” Call said. “The way they play, they just frustrate you. They slow the game down on you.”
Both teams get back into region play in their next games. The Green Wave (5-2) travels to West Ashley on Friday while Cane Bay (3-3) heads to Stratford.
Down 14-0, Cane Bay had to play the final 20-plus minutes without starting quarterback Elijah Bey, who was carted off the field with an injury in the third quarter.
Still, the Cobras showed some fight and mounted a drive to Summerville’s red zone late in the period with backup quarterback Alex Mart running the option.
The drive stalled at the 11, though, and the Green Wave blocked a 28-yard field goal attempt by Ryder Wishart. Summerville took the ensuing possession 76 yards for a score to go up 21-0 with 11:17 left in the game. Pedro Rios ripped off a 45-yard run and Bennett capped the drive with a 1-yard plunge.
Cane Bay avoided the shutout on Mart’s 4-yard run with 4:58 left, ending a 24-yard drive after a 20-yard fumble return by linebacker De Francis.
Cobras defensive back Trevor Dangerfield then picked off a Bennett pass and Cane Bay put together a drive inside the Green Wave 35 before Derrick Larry’s interception with 1:53 left sealed it.
“To beat a great team, you’ve got to play great,” Cane Bay coach Russell Zehr said. “We played good but we did too many things to stop us from being successful. The effort was there but the execution wasn’t at some critical times.”
In the first quarter, Bennett scored on third and goal from the 6 with 35 seconds left to make it 7-0.
The Green Wave extended its lead to 14-0 in the second quarter when defensive back Kevon Gregory snagged a Bey pass along the sideline near midfield.
Summerville running back KJ Rollins made the Cobras pay with a 59-yard touchdown run less than a minute later, giving the Green Wave a two-score advantage with 4:22 remaining in the first half.