Jaden Singleton Wando
Wando running back Jaden Singleton carries against Summerville. Frankie Mansfield/Moultrie News 

 By Jeff Hartsell jhartsell@postandcourier.com

MOUNT PLEASANT — Braden Pritchard threw for 245 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Wando past Summerville 32-20 Friday.

The junior quarterback completed 12 of 14 pass attempts and threw for 142 yards in the second half as Wando (1-0) salted away its fifth win over the rival Green Wave (1-1) in the past eight years, its first since 2016.

“I’ve heard Wando hasn’t won this game in a few years, so I just wanted to bring one back for the boys,” Pritchard said. “I tried my best to stay calm, make a few plays, and the team picked me up.”

Maken Glover returned the opening kickoff to the Summerville 4-yard line. Pritchard connected with Sullivan Vanderveen on the following play to lift Wando ahead 7-0 less than a minute into the game.

Summerville senior back Derrion Larry evened the game for the Green Wave on a 15-yard touchdown run with just under five minutes to play in the opening half.

Wando answered 68 seconds later with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Pritchard to Jose Hill. Larry responded again, though, this time with a 2-yard plunge that evened the game 14 on the final play of the opening half.

Arthur Rocha regained the lead for the Warriors with a 33-yard field goal five minutes into the third quarter. Jaden Singleton stretched open a 24-14 Warriors lead with a 9-yard touchdown run five minutes into the fourth quarter. Pritchard sealed the game with his own 9-yard score on the ground with less than two minutes to play.

“Wando was so good on defense tonight,” Summerville coach Joe Call said. ‘They showed us a bunch of different looks that you’re not really prepared for this early in the season.”

