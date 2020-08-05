Prospects for FCS playoffs dim as two NCAA divisions cancel fall championships

The Citadel football team begins preseason practice at 8:30 a.m. sharp on Friday. But it might be two more weeks before the Bulldogs find out if there will be an FCS national championship to play for this season.

The NCAA's Board of Governors punted again Wednesday on the issue of sponsoring championships in 22 fall sports during the coronavirus pandemic, including the FCS playoffs.

Instead, the board handed the decision off to each of the the NCAA's three divisions, setting Aug. 21 as the deadline.

The presidents' councils of Division II and III wasted little time, quickly announcing the cancellation of NCAA championships in their fall sports, citing logistical and financial challenges.

That leaves the onus for the FCS playoffs on the NCAA's 40-member Division I Council, which controls the football playoffs for FCS schools in leagues such as the Southern Conference and Big South Conference. The national championship for major-college football is controlled by the College Football Playoff.

The Division I council is made up mostly of Division I athletic directors, including ADs from the SoCon and Big South.

While the Board of Governors did not rule out an FCS playoff on Wednesday, it passed some requirements that could make it difficult to stage a 24-team team tournament.

The Board of Governors said that "all fall sports activity (preseason, regular season and postseason) must follow the recently released return-to-sport guidelines from the NCAA Sport Science Institute for all athletic activity."

Those guidelines include weekly testing of all athletes in "high-contact risk sports," and that "testing and results should be obtained within 72 hours of competition in high contact risk sports."

That could be a tough requirement for FCS schools with limited resources.

The Board of Governors also ruled that if 50 percent of eligible teams in a particular sport cancel their fall seasons, there will be no fall NCAA championship in that sport. For FCS football, that likely means that 56 of 111 playoff-eligible teams must play in the fall.

So far, six of the 13 FCS conferences have decided to postpone or cancel their fall football seasons. By one published count, about 70 of the 111 eligible FCS schools (about 63 percent) have not ruled out playing in the fall. That could mean that if only 15 more FCS schools opt out, there won't be a fall playoff.

The SoCon, home to state schools The Citadel, Furman and Wofford, and the Big South are leagues that still are planning to play this fall. Big South member Charleston Southern has said it plans to play whether there is an FCS playoff in the fall or not.

SoCon presidents are slated to meet later this week, and the league could soon announce a scheduling plan.

The Board of Governors also said it will "only support moving forward with fall championships and other postseason play if strict conditions are applied and adhered to."

Among its requirements:

• An NCAA phone number and email where athletes, parents and others can report failures to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

• Students must be allowed to opt out of participation with no loss of scholarship, and schools may not ask students to waive their legal rights regarding COVID-19.

• NCAA championships, including the FCS playoffs, could reduce the number of competitors and used predetermined sites or even a single site to limit exposure to COVID-19.

“Our decisions place emphasis where it belongs — on the health and safety of college athletes,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said. “Student-athletes should never feel pressured into playing their sport if they do not believe it is safe to do so. These policies ensure they can make thoughtful, informed decisions about playing this fall.”

On Wednesday, Connecticut became the first FBS school to cancel its fall football season. And at FCS member Eastern Kentucky, a player announced he was quitting the team, citing concerns with safety protocols around the program at the Ohio Valley Conference school.