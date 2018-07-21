COLUMBIA — Starting any new venture is pleasant and dangerous. It’s often a labor of love where hope is the backbone, and the possibility of failure constantly hovers.
Carey Rich, former South Carolina point guard and the Mayor of Columbia Basketball, knew his SC ProAm could get to this point someday, but didn’t know if it would. That it has flourished and is about to begin its seventh year with perhaps its most excitement yet is a credit to everyone who believed in it as strongly as he did.
“When you start anything, especially with me, the plan is always to sustain. You hope that you have a good product that will be able to sustain and continue,” Rich said. “You want the level of interest to either stay where it is or grow, and thanks to the interest level we’ve got over the past few years, the interest and excitement have both grown. To say that I’d be here in Year Number Seven … I don’t know if I’d go that far, but certainly it’s a blessing to still be here and at a high level.”
An opportunity for summer pickup ball has grown into a yearned-for event involving past, present and future cagers. It’s no longer a consideration for players to come play a few games; it’s a must.
As it has been for the six previous years, almost every member of USC’s next team will participate. Players from Clemson and nearly every other in-state college are signed up, plus some from North Carolina and Georgia institutions. Then there’s the alumni list, this year headlined by three NBA players — the L.A. Clippers’ Sindarius Thornwell, Oklahoma City’s P.J. Dozier and Denver’s Torrey Craig.
“We’ve tried to do it in a first-class manner, in an orderly fashion,” Rich said. “To have key components of that Final Four run to come back this year, and for Torrey Craig to come back as well … it’s a great feeling to have those guys wanting to be part of it.”
The ProAm tweaked its schedule this year to work around the college calendar (workouts go on despite the summer) and to compact the excitement into a week. There are four gamedays (Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday, championship Sunday) with three games per day. All games are at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School with admission remaining free.
The idea began with USC coach Frank Martin wanting to spread the talent and popularity of basketball in the state as much as he could. Combined with Rich’s idea of having more options to play summer pickup ball — playing against your teammates every day gets stale, and it’s not in front of a crowd — the ProAm was born.
Sponsors have been generous and constant. Bernie’s Chicken, Founders Federal Credit Union and three Richland County councilmen (Seth Rose, Paul Livingston and Chip Jackson) have been involved since Day 1 and luminaries such as Bakari Sellers have joined.
USC players love it as a chance to play other collegians that they may face in the coming season, and they’ve continued to return even while playing overseas ball or looking for the next opportunity. Former Gamecocks Aaron Lucas, Jamie Watson and Brandon Wallace will participate as coaches this year, while Dominique Archie, Devan Downey and Carlos Powell have signed to play.
High-level basketball, stars of seasons past and a glimpse at what the Gamecocks’ 2018-19 season will look like. All of it’s on display beginning Sunday.
“College coaches trusted me to have a safe and competitive environment and they’re very careful how they allow their players to perform throughout the summer,” Rich said. “It’s the ultimate prelude to the upcoming season.”