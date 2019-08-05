South Carolina will find out Friday if highly recruited running back Tank Bigsby of Hoganville, Ga., is going to join the Gamecock football team.
Bigsby announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon he will announce his college commitment Friday at 6:30 p.m. at his school. USC, Georgia and Auburn have been the consistent top schools with Bigsby throughout the recruiting season.
Bigsby has been to South Carolina five times since last football season. He made his official visit to USC in June. Bigsby said the message from new Gamecock running backs coach Thomas Brown, head coach Will Muschamp and offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon has been that he could make an immediate impact.
The Gamecocks will lose running backs Rico Dowdle, Tavien Feaster, AJ Turner and Mon Denson after this season.
“We were really talking about the same thing,” Bigsby said. “That when I come I can start my own legacy. I feel like they are a good school. They have good coaches. The coaching staff is good.”
Bigsby has also had multiple visits to Auburn. He and his mother went for an overnight stay the last weekend of July. He also has visited Georgia and LSU.
USC will lose one of the nation’s top punters after this season in Joseph Charlton. Last week the Gamecocks landed the guy who figures to be his replacement. Kai Kroeger of Lake Forest, Ill., made his commitment to USC while on an unofficial visit with his mother. The left-footed Kroeger is regarded as one of the top punters in the 2020 class following evaluations by Kohl’s Professional Camps.
“This has been one of the most important choices I’ve had to make in my life, if not the most important, and I wouldn’t want to spend my college career anywhere else,” said Kroeger, who was being recruited by Penn State, Texas A&M, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Syracuse, LSU and Iowa. “I felt at home at South Carolina and it meant a lot that my parents loved it as well."
Defensive end Tonka Hemingway of Conway remains one of the state’s top uncommitted prospects in the 2020 class. He has said he will announce his commitment the week of Aug. 23, but that’s not yet a definite.
“I’ll say something next week about when I’m committing,” Hemingway said. “I haven’t heard that much from South Carolina recently. It’s about the same with all the schools. They are just waiting on me.”
Hemingway said he is down to USC, Duke and North Carolina. The decision, which he said he has not made, will come down to a couple of factors. “The environment, academics, just my second home,” he said. Hemingway took official visits to USC and North Carolina in June. He also took an unofficial visit to North Carolina in June. He also had unofficial visits to USC and Duke in the spring.
Clemson’s recruiting work in California continues. The Tigers are trying to lure linebacker Justin Flowe of Upland across the country as they did with wide receiver Joe Ngata and 2020 quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
Flowe visited Clemson briefly in the spring and was back for a longer look last weekend for the All-In Cookout. He’s a national recruit with dozens of Power 5 offers to sort through.
“I had a great time. It is a great family environment,” Flowe said of his weekend at Clemson. “The visit went really well. I got to see more of the campus this time, and I got to spend more time with the coaches.”
Flowe said last week that his top schools are Clemson, Georgia, Miami and Oregon.
“When I know the place I want to go and my decision is done, I will commit,” he said. “I will know when is the right time. Clemson is always going to be high for me. I just have to weigh everything now and see how I feel about everything.”
USC commitment wide receiver Da'Qon Stewart was offered by Louisville.
Wide receiver Malik Heath of Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) JC committed to Mississippi State, the school he signed with out of high school. USC also offered and he took an official visit to USC in June.
USC target defensive end Derrell Bailey of Greenback, Tenn., committed to Virginia Tech. Bailey said the commitment “pretty much” ends his recruiting, and he said he picked the Hokies due to “the unique culture” in Blacksburg.
Basketball
Myles Tate (6-0) of Dorman last week named a top seven of USC, Pitt, College of Charleston, Appalachian State, Butler, Murray State and Ole Miss.
“I just felt like they were the schools that wanted me and showed me the most love,” Tate said. “They made me feel like I was at home.” Tate made his first official visit over the weekend to Butler. He also has set an official visit to the College of Charleston for Aug. 22. And he plans to visit Pitt in September. Tate said USC also will get an official visit though a date has not been set.
Ja’Von Benson (6-8) of Ridge View saw his recruiting get a major boost last week. He took an unofficial visit to USC and left with an offer from Frank Martin. Prior to the visit, Benson’s biggest offers stood as Ohio, Indiana State and Murray State.
The Gamecock offer now gives him a chance to play at the highest major conference level in the SEC. “I like USC a lot,” Benson said. “I’m definitely interested. I’m just living in the moment.”
Martin and his assistants checked out Benson early in his career and over the summer. He helped Ridge View win a state championship last season. And he was impressive on the summer circuit. Martin saw enough to move forward with the offer on the first day of the new “quiet period” on the basketball recruiting calendar.
USC is slated to get a visit from Cliff Omoruyi (6-10) of Roselle, N.J., according to Adam Zagoria of Zags Blog. The others on his list are Kentucky, Louisville, Auburn, Miami, TCU, Connecticut, Pitt, Rutgers, Temple, St. John’s and Arizona State.
The USC women offered rising freshman guard Maliyah Mason (5-9) of Irmo.
Baseball
Outfielder Will Taylor (Class of 2021) of Ben Lippen and infielder Colby Shelton (2022) of Tampa committed to Clemson.