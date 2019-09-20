Wando quarterback Braden Pritchard threw 233 yards and three touchdowns to lead Wando past West Ashley, 30-17, Friday night.
Pritchard completed 19 of 30 passes and Maken Glover caught two TD passes for the Warriors in the victory. Jaden Singleton added a rushing TD for Wando.
"Our defense was really good tonight," said Wando coach Jimmy Noonan. "The only scores we gave up were really after offensive turnovers. They were lights out."
Pritchard gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead with a 39-yard TD pass to Glover in the first quarter.
West Ashley (1-3) answered when Maquel Capers returned a fumble 37-yards for a TD to tie the game at 7-7. Then, Nelson Huggins capped on a long-scoring drive with a 17-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 10-7 lead late in the second quarter.
After a Wando (2-1) safety that cut the gap to 10-9, the Warriors took the lead for good on Pritchard’s second TD pass, this one to Dillon McCarthy, in the third quarter. Pritchard added an 8-yard TD pass to Glover in the fourth quarter to give the Warriors a 30-10 advantage.
West Ashley’s Jahleel Porter scored on a 45-yard run for the final margin of victory.
West Ashley will travel to take on Goose Creek, while Wando will face Ashley Ridge.
Baptist Hill 22, Cross 14
Darrell McKinley’s two touchdown passes helped lead Baptist Hill (2-2) to a 22-14 win over Cross (2-2) Friday night.
McKinley opened the scoring with a 21-yard pass to Raequon Holmes.
McKinley later threw a 22-yard TD pass to Donnell Gethers.
Gethers also ran in a 3-yard touchdown for the Bobcats.
Cross answered on Dorian Pinckney’s 5-yard TD and Kaden White recovered a fumble in the end zone, but Baptist Hill managed to hold on for the win.
Baptist Hill will face North Charleston next week at home, while Cross will host Lake Marion.
Oceanside 58, St. John’s 0
Oceanside quarterback Sean Cooney threw a career-high five touchdowns to lead the Landsharks past St. John’s 58-0 Friday night.
Landsharks’ running back Keegan Williams, who caught four balls for 82 yards, also tossed a TD pass. Williams also posted 26 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
On defense, Oceanside only gave up 94 total yards and recovered five fumbles.
Oceanside (4-0) will look to stay undefeated next week at home against Legion Collegiate. St. John’s will take its 1-3 record on the road to Waccamaw.
Philip Simmons 27, Hanahan 18
Philip Simmons (1-3) defeated Berkeley County rival Hanahan (0-3) to pick up its first victory of the season Friday night.
Josh Shaw rushed for 94 yards on 11 attempts for the Hawks, while quarterback Mac Blakeney threw for 97 yards and a TD and scored on a rushing TD later in the game.
The Iron Horses hit the road next to face Whale Branch, while Hanahan will play host to Timberland.
Thomas Sumter 27, Charleston Collegiate 26
Charleston Collegiate’s Jamere Nelson rushed for three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Sun Devils came up short in a 27-26 loss to Thomas Sumter.
Darius Singleton for a TD for the Sun Devils, while Conor Cauble and Nathaniel Rock led the Charleston Collegiate defense.
Palmetto Christian 68, Cathedral Academy 6
Connor Rourk passed for 185 yards and one touchdown and rushed for two more TDs to lead Palmetto Christian past Cathedral Academy, 68-6, Friday night.
Carson Rourk rushed 52 yards on the ground with two TDs.
The Eagles will look to stay undefeated next week when they host St. John’s Christian, while Cathedral will search for its first win against Holly Hill.