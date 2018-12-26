The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are the best college baseball team in South Carolina, according to preseason rankings from Collegiate Baseball.
The publication has the 2016 national champions ranked at No. 12 in the country heading into the 2019 season.
Fresh off of a Sun Belt Conference title and NCAA tournament appearance, the Chants are ranked three slots ahead of No. 15 Clemson, the only other school from the Palmetto State that cracked the top 40.
The Chants will need that boost in confidence, said head coach Gary Gilmore. The 2019 schedule includes games against Clemson and 2018 national champion Oregon State, along with several other teams that were in the national tournament.
“We have another year of great challenge,” Gilmore said. “This schedule will be a great test for us as we prepare for the vast challenges of returning to Omaha."
Coastal posted a 43-19 record last season and brings back 21 players from last year’s roster, including three who were named to Collegiate Baseball’s Preseason All-America teams.
Second baseman Cory Wood was named to the All-American second team while first baseman Zach Biermann and pitcher Matt Eardensohn were selected to the third team.
Wood is heading into his junior year at Coastal, after batting .296 with 22 RBIs in his sophomore campaign. Batting leadoff last season, the Raleigh native posted 66 base hits and ranked 18th nationally with 52 walks.
Biermann was also a force in 2018, batting .302 with 13 long balls and 57 RBIs. The Wisconsin native closed out the season on a tear, hitting .355 through his final 62 at-bats, while hitting five homers and 26 RBIs in that span.
It was Biermann’s first season in Conway after spending his freshman and sophomore years at Polk State in Florida.
Rounding out the Chants’ All-American selections is Eardensohn, who was one of the most reliable relievers in the nation last season.
From Omaha, home of the College World Series, Eardensohn made 20 appearances in 2018 and went a perfect 7-0 out of the bullpen. His 2.18 ERA was one of the best in the Sun Belt, as well as his 51 strikeouts.
Coastal will start its season on Feb. 15 by hosting the annual Brittain Resorts Invitational.