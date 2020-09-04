Preseason All-Lowcountry football team: High school players to watch in 2020

Fort Dorchester and Goose Creek are expected to be among the area's top football teams this season, which makes it no surprise that those programs have the most players on the preseason All-Lowcountry team.

Fort Dorchester has six players on the All-Lowcountry first team, followed by Goose Creek with five. Summerville, another Class AAAAA power, has three first-team players.

Leading the Fort Dorchester contingent are receiver Keith Desaussure, running back Dwayne Wright and tackle Jordan Richards on offense. Desaussure is one of the area’s top return specialists in addition to being the team’s top returning receiver. Linebacker Jayden Gardner and safety Khalid Gadson anchor the Patriots’ defense.

Goose Creek's selections include a pair of offensive linemen, Rashaun Smith and Jordan Richards. They are joined by wide receiver Malachi Taylor, a recent commitment to Coastal Carolina. On the defensive side are athlete Quinn Tolbert and defensive back Melvin Ravenel, who has committed to The Citadel.

Quarterbacks Keyuan Johnson (Woodland) and Will Daniel (First Baptist) were both 3,000-yard passers in 2019, and lead the way for the first-team offense. Berkeley's Solomon Butler and Stratford's Demarius Anderson are first-team receivers. Butler has committed to Western Carolina and Anderson to Eastern Michigan.

Ashley Ridge running back Troy Grant is the area’s top returning rusher with nearly 1,300 yards last season.

The other first-team offensive linemen are Summerville center Jackson Campeau, a three-year starter, and Oceanside Collegiate sophomore Morgan Freeling, rated the state’s top sophomore prospect by 247sports. Summerville’s Brayden Gregory is the placekicker.

West Ashley junior Caleb Edwards and Summerville senior Nick Chambers are the other first-team linebackers. Each had more than 100 tackles in 2019.

Joining Gadson and Ravenel in the secondary are Oceanside Collegiate’s Roan Shawver and Wando’s Mack Gresham, while Alex Maginnis of First Baptist is the punter. Shawver was a starter last season at Summerville as a sophomore. Gresham doubles as one of the state’s top long snappers.

Preseason All-Lowcountry Football

First-team offense

QB – Keyuan Johnson, Woodland

QB – Will Daniel, First Baptist

RB – Troy Grant, Ashley Ridge

RB – Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester

WR – Solomon Butler, Berkeley

WR – Demarius Anderson, Stratford

WR – Malachi Taylor, Goose Creek

OL – Jayden Johnson, Goose Creek

OL – Jordan Richards, Fort Dorchester

OL – Monroe Freeling, Oceanside Collegiate

OL – Rashaun Smith, Goose Creek

OL – Jackson Campeau, Summerville

Ath – Keith Desaussure, Fort Dorchester

PK – Brayden Gregory, Summerville

First-team defense

DL – Jamal McKinney, Timberland

DL – DJ Watson, Fort Dorchester

DL – Mikey Blandin, First Baptist

DL – Jayden Broughton, Berkeley

LB – Nick Chambers, Summerville

LB – Jayden Gardner, Fort Dorchester

LB – Caleb Edwards, West Ashley

LB – Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons

DB – Mack Gresham, Wando

DB – Roan Shawver, Oceanside Collegiate

DB – Khalid Gadson, Fort Dorchester

DB – Melvin Ravenel, Goose Creek

Ath – Quinn Tolbert, Goose Creek

P – Alex McGinnis, First Baptist

Second-team offense

QB – Colby Shirey, Summerville; Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester; Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud

RB – KJ Rollins, Woodland; Michael Long, Bishop England

WR – Jaden Scott, James Island; Terrence Brown, Baptist Hill; Jevon Walker, Woodland

OL – Alex Webb, Summerville; Thomas Blackburn, Stratford; Nolan Bullard, James Island; Malachi Jones, Cane Bay; Markeith Johnson, Berkeley; Hampton Smith, Ashley Ridge; Mickey Lee, Oceanside Collegiate

Ath – Eddie Marinaro, Bishop England; Jaylin Hayward, First Baptist

PK – Spencer McKinley, Oceanside Collegiate

Second-team defense

DL – Kai Buffalo, Hanahan; Andrew Stewart, Hanahan; Symeon Kennedy, Goose Creek; Deondre Smith, Cane Bay, Sam Moultrie, Timberland

LB – Otis Mack, Fort Dorchester; Mason Lord, Stratford; TJ Wilson, Ashley Ridge; Alex Herriott, Hanahan; Carson Arnold, Oceanside Collegiate; Sammy Gress, Bishop England; Daryl Green, Colleton County.

DB –Will Ramey, Philip Simmons; Ramon Kelly, First Baptist; Khalil Whitaker, Ashley Ridge; Jalen Levine, Fort Dorchester

Ath – Luther Smalls, Philip Simmons

P – Will McCune, Ashley Ridge

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

(7:30 p.m. kickoffs)

Hammond at Porter Gaud

First Baptist at Laurence Manning

Pinewood Prep at Trinity Byrnes

Dillon Christian at St. John's Christian

Thomas Heyward at Dorchester Academy

Laurens Academy at Palmetto Christian

Richard Winn at Faith Christian

Charleston Collegiate at Conway Christian