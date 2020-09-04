Preseason All-Lowcountry football team: High school players to watch in 2020

Fort Dorchester and Goose Creek are expected to be among the area's top football teams this season, which makes it no surprise that those programs have the most players on the preseason All-Lowcountry team.
Fort Dorchester has six players on the All-Lowcountry first team, followed by Goose Creek with five. Summerville, another Class AAAAA power, has three first-team players.
Leading the Fort Dorchester contingent are receiver Keith Desaussure, running back Dwayne Wright and tackle Jordan Richards on offense. Desaussure is one of the area’s top return specialists in addition to being the team’s top returning receiver. Linebacker Jayden Gardner and safety Khalid Gadson anchor the Patriots’ defense.
Goose Creek's selections include a pair of offensive linemen, Rashaun Smith and Jordan Richards. They are joined by wide receiver Malachi Taylor, a recent commitment to Coastal Carolina. On the defensive side are athlete Quinn Tolbert and defensive back Melvin Ravenel, who has committed to The Citadel.
Quarterbacks Keyuan Johnson (Woodland) and Will Daniel (First Baptist) were both 3,000-yard passers in 2019, and lead the way for the first-team offense. Berkeley's Solomon Butler and Stratford's Demarius Anderson are first-team receivers. Butler has committed to Western Carolina and Anderson to Eastern Michigan.
Ashley Ridge running back Troy Grant is the area’s top returning rusher with nearly 1,300 yards last season.
The other first-team offensive linemen are Summerville center Jackson Campeau, a three-year starter, and Oceanside Collegiate sophomore Morgan Freeling, rated the state’s top sophomore prospect by 247sports. Summerville’s Brayden Gregory is the placekicker.
West Ashley junior Caleb Edwards and Summerville senior Nick Chambers are the other first-team linebackers. Each had more than 100 tackles in 2019.
Joining Gadson and Ravenel in the secondary are Oceanside Collegiate’s Roan Shawver and Wando’s Mack Gresham, while Alex Maginnis of First Baptist is the punter. Shawver was a starter last season at Summerville as a sophomore. Gresham doubles as one of the state’s top long snappers.
Preseason All-Lowcountry Football
First-team offense
QB – Keyuan Johnson, Woodland
QB – Will Daniel, First Baptist
RB – Troy Grant, Ashley Ridge
RB – Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester
WR – Solomon Butler, Berkeley
WR – Demarius Anderson, Stratford
WR – Malachi Taylor, Goose Creek
OL – Jayden Johnson, Goose Creek
OL – Jordan Richards, Fort Dorchester
OL – Monroe Freeling, Oceanside Collegiate
OL – Rashaun Smith, Goose Creek
OL – Jackson Campeau, Summerville
Ath – Keith Desaussure, Fort Dorchester
PK – Brayden Gregory, Summerville
First-team defense
DL – Jamal McKinney, Timberland
DL – DJ Watson, Fort Dorchester
DL – Mikey Blandin, First Baptist
DL – Jayden Broughton, Berkeley
LB – Nick Chambers, Summerville
LB – Jayden Gardner, Fort Dorchester
LB – Caleb Edwards, West Ashley
LB – Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons
DB – Mack Gresham, Wando
DB – Roan Shawver, Oceanside Collegiate
DB – Khalid Gadson, Fort Dorchester
DB – Melvin Ravenel, Goose Creek
Ath – Quinn Tolbert, Goose Creek
P – Alex McGinnis, First Baptist
Second-team offense
QB – Colby Shirey, Summerville; Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester; Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud
RB – KJ Rollins, Woodland; Michael Long, Bishop England
WR – Jaden Scott, James Island; Terrence Brown, Baptist Hill; Jevon Walker, Woodland
OL – Alex Webb, Summerville; Thomas Blackburn, Stratford; Nolan Bullard, James Island; Malachi Jones, Cane Bay; Markeith Johnson, Berkeley; Hampton Smith, Ashley Ridge; Mickey Lee, Oceanside Collegiate
Ath – Eddie Marinaro, Bishop England; Jaylin Hayward, First Baptist
PK – Spencer McKinley, Oceanside Collegiate
Second-team defense
DL – Kai Buffalo, Hanahan; Andrew Stewart, Hanahan; Symeon Kennedy, Goose Creek; Deondre Smith, Cane Bay, Sam Moultrie, Timberland
LB – Otis Mack, Fort Dorchester; Mason Lord, Stratford; TJ Wilson, Ashley Ridge; Alex Herriott, Hanahan; Carson Arnold, Oceanside Collegiate; Sammy Gress, Bishop England; Daryl Green, Colleton County.
DB –Will Ramey, Philip Simmons; Ramon Kelly, First Baptist; Khalil Whitaker, Ashley Ridge; Jalen Levine, Fort Dorchester
Ath – Luther Smalls, Philip Simmons
P – Will McCune, Ashley Ridge
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
(7:30 p.m. kickoffs)
Hammond at Porter Gaud
First Baptist at Laurence Manning
Pinewood Prep at Trinity Byrnes
Dillon Christian at St. John's Christian
Thomas Heyward at Dorchester Academy
Laurens Academy at Palmetto Christian
Richard Winn at Faith Christian
Charleston Collegiate at Conway Christian