Another week closer to the high school football playoffs and another week of big games with region championship implications.
The top three matchups in the Lowcountry on Friday are Summerville at Fort Dorchester for the Region 8-AAAAA title; Baptist Hill at St. John’s for the Region 4-A championship and First Baptist at Porter-Gaud in a matchup of 6-1 teams in SCISA Class AAA.
The high school picks standings are tightening as well. The Post and Courier’s Andrew Miller and Frankie Mansfield of the Moultrie News are tied at 42-12, while Lowcountry preps expert David Shelton is just one game back at 41-13.
Here are this week’s picks:
Summerville at Fort Dorchester
Mansfield: Fort Dorchester has won its big games this season. Summerville hasn’t. Fort Dorchester, 35-30
Shelton: This is Summerville's best shot at ending losing streak against Fort Dorchester, but it won't happen. Fort Dorchester 28-21
Miller: It’s hard to pick against the Green Wave and QB Jonathan Bennett when they've had two weeks to prepare. Summerville, 24-23
Baptist Hill at St. John’s
Mansfield: First team to 40 points will win this shootout. Baptist Hill, 45-42
Shelton: Plenty of points will be scored in this battle of Top 10 Class A teams. St. John's, 35-32
Miller: Two top-ranked teams and two prolific offenses. The over-under could easily be 100 points. Baptist Hill, 49-42
First Baptist at Porter-Gaud
Mansfield: First Baptist RB Mikey Dukes loves playing against Porter-Gaud. First Baptist, 35-24
Shelton: Evenly-matched teams but Hurricanes have Dukes. First Baptist, 32-24
Miller: Hurricanes' Dukes will be the difference. First Baptist, 31-13
Berkeley at Cane Bay
Mansfield: Keshawn Wicks runs angry after all-star snub. Berkeley, 42-24
Shelton: Balanced Stags will beat Cane Bay for the third straight year. Berkeley, 35-24
Miller: How does Wicks not get picked to an all-star game? He'll take it out on Cane Bay. Berkeley, 40-14
Goose Creek at Stratford
Mansfield: Slight edge to the Knights at home in this rivalry matchup. Stratford, 24-21
Shelton: Gators clinch playoff spot with win over rival Knights. Goose Creek, 23-20
Miller: Went back-and-forth on this one, but think Gators will clinch a playoff spot. Goose Creek, 21-20
James Island at Wando
Mansfield: It seems like I get the Wando pick wrong every time. Not this week. Wando, 28-14
Shelton: Wando moving into playoff position with late season run. Wando, 28-14
Miller: Coming off a huge win last week against Cane Bay, Warriors make it two straight. Wando, 27-13