Postponing the Summer Olympics a blessing in disguise for Charleston triathlete

There are athletes who spend their entire lives training for one shot at an Olympic dream.

When the International Olympic Committee decided earlier this month to postpone the Tokyo Summer Olympics until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some athletes were devastated by the news, having organized their training to peak for the games that were scheduled to start in late July.

The 12-month delay might actually be a blessing in disguise for James Island triathlete Brent Demarest. The extra year will allow the former Porter-Gaud star distance runner to train in hopes of making next summer’s U.S. Olympic team.

“Making the team for this summer’s Olympics would have been a stretch,” said Demarest, who decided to join the pro triathlon circuit this past fall. “I was going to have some catching up to do, so the extra year means I get to train that much longer for the upcoming season, which is really is a benefit for me. I feel bad for the other athletes that have trained so hard for this moment and then have to put it off another year and hope to be in their best form next year.”

Demarest, 24, has the resume to be a realistic hopeful for the U.S. team.

In high school, Demarest won multiple state titles not only in cross country and on the track, but in the pool as well.

“I’d been a competitive swimmer since I was like 6 years old,” Demarest said.

In 2014, just after his senior year at Porter-Gaud, he won the USA Triathlon Junior National Championships in West Chester, Ohio. Demarest finished the course, which included a 750-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bike ride and a 5K run, in a time of 54 minutes, 56.8 seconds. He was later named the U.S. junior triathlete of the year.

But Demarest had to put his bicycle and swim suit away when he left Porter-Gaud. For the next five years, he ran cross country and track at the University of Virginia. Days after earning All-American honors at the 2018 NCAA Cross Country Championships, Demarest nearly set a course record winning the 41st Annual Turkey Day Run Wobble & Gobble 5K race in 14:21.

He was an All-American cross country and distance runner with the Cavaliers, running a personal best time in the 10,000 meters of 28:54. He finished 16th overall in the 2019 NCAA Track and Field championships.

“My running really improved while I was at Virginia,” said Demarest, who earned an undergraduate degree in a biology and got a master’s degree in education. “I was so focused on my running that I didn’t have a lot of time to do any swimming or biking while I was there.”

When the track season came to an end this past summer, Virginia track coach Vin Lananna suggested that Demarest think about becoming a professional runner.

“Honestly, I felt like I had a higher ceiling as a triathlete,” Demarest said. “I could have probably done OK as a professional runner, but I felt I could grow more, be more competitive as a triathlete. I knew I needed to take a break from competition, so I spent the rest of the summer just trying to rest mentally and physically.”

In the fall, Demarest decided to join Origin Performance, a professional triathlon team based in Boulder, Co. He was scheduled to compete in his first triathlon event in Sarasota, Fla., two weeks ago. The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of that event and put his pro debut on hold.

“It was disappointing,” Demarest said. “Of course, you understand the health concerns and they made right decision, but as a competitor you want to get out there and test yourself against the best.”

Unlike other events where there is one qualifying race to make the U.S. Olympic team, the triathlon is set up a little bit different. There are a series of triathlons where competitors earn points based on their results. The top two finishers over the course of four months will earn a spot on the U.S. team.

“I still don’t completely understand the points system because it’s kind of a tiered system,” Demarest said. “The higher the event, the more points you can earn.”

The Olympic triathlon is also double the length of what Demarest was used to when he was on the junior circuit. The Olympics has a 1,500-meter swim, a 40K bike ride and a 10K run.

Demarest has increased his training regimen as a result. He runs between 50 to 60 miles a week with a long run of 14 miles. He’ll bike about 20 miles day, with a long ride of 60 miles during the week. He swims about 5,000 meters a day. He was scheduled to join his Origin Performance teammates in Colorado but had to cancel his travel plans because of the virus.

“I usually double up on events each day and do all three on some days,” Demarest said. “With the coronavirus, it’s been easier to bike because there are fewer cars on the road. Finding a place to swim has been a challenge. Most of the pools are closed, so I’ve done some of my workouts in the creeks around our house.”