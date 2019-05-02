Jonathan Barth is beginning to look like a master coach. Five consecutive SCISA Class AAA state boys tennis championships certainly look good on the resume of the Kiawah Island director of tennis.
Of course, Porter-Gaud isn't a bad place to coach. Thursday's state title ceremony in Columbia was Porter-Gaud's 19th in the last quarter century under several different coaches. The Cyclones' 5-1 victory was their third consecutive win over Cardinal Newman in state finals.
Little eighth-grader Lucas Acevedo led the onslaught for the Cyclones with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Cardinal Newman's Matthew Michalestra.
Acevedo didn't worry about his 5-1 height and being lobbed over when he attacked short balls.
"I make up for it with my quickness," he said. "Against bigger kids I can move my feet really well. My quickness evens it up.
"I'm good at defending against powerful players."
At 13 years old and three state championship teams already, and four seasons still to go, he has plenty of time to make his dream of playing college tennis for Stanford come true.
The Cyclones' only loss came at No. 6 where Cardinal Newman's Miggy Sy came through with a win over the Cyclones' Jacob Cuoco. Two other positions went to third sets, so Cardinal Newman tested the young 7-9 Cyclones.
Nos. 2-4 Cyclones Harris Stripling, Jack Brutzer, Andrew Robertson and McGreggor Kellett shared wins with Acevedo on this day.
PORTER-GAUD 5, CARDINAL NEWMAN 1
SINGLES: Lucas Acevedo (PG) def. Matthew Michalestra, 6-3, 6-1; Harris Stripling (PG) def. Andrew Moralson, 6-1, 7-5; Jack Brutzer (PG) def. Steven Massey, 5-7, 6-0, 10-4; Andrew Robertson (PG) def. Victor Camps, 6-4, 6-0; McGreggor Kellet (PG) def. Matt Morant, 6-3, 4-6, 10-0; Miggy Sy (CN) def. Jacob Cuoco, 6-2, 6-0.
