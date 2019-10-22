Porter-Gaud’s swimming program continued its dominance over the weekend with the boys and girls teams capturing SCISA state championships in Augusta.

The Porter-Gaud boys won their fifth consecutive state title, finishing well in front of runner-up Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate of Darlington. Other local teams competing in the Class AAA finals included First Baptist (6th), Pinewood Prep (7th) and Northwood Academy (9th).

Anchoring Porter-Gaud’s winning effort were James Winterfield and Logan Andrews. Winterfield won individual gold in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 backstroke, while Andrews won the 500 freestyle and 200 individual medley.

Michael Shipman added a second-place finish in the 500 freestyle and Gavin Milligan earned a bronze in the 500. The Cyclones won the medley relay and took second in both the 200 and 400 relays.

Pinewood Prep’s Daniel Grimes was a double-winner, taking gold in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. First Baptist’s Burk Arrendondo took second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 IM.

The Porter-Gaud girls also won their fifth consecutive state championship, scoring 319 points to finish well ahead of runner-up Cardinal Newman (144). Ashley Hall was third in the team standings. First Baptist finished sixth, Northwood eighth and Pinewood Prep was 10th.

Elysse Pardus won gold in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, setting a state record in the 200. Ann Thompson won the 100 backstroke and placed second in the butterfly, while Kaila Pardus won gold in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.

Cecelia Ford won the 500 freestyle and was second in the 200, and Katherine Geils was second in the breaststroke. Kathryn Hood earned silver in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle, and Eliza Ford was second in the 100 and second in the backstroke. Porter-Gaud won all three relay titles, as well.

In the Class AA/A girls meet, Palmetto Christian was third in the team standings. KG Vandergrift won the state title in the 100 butterfly and was second in the 200 freestyle. Ami Friedl was second in the 50 freestyle. The medley relay and 400 relay teams also were state champions.

The Palmetto Christian boys team finished fourth. Will Vandergrift won gold in the butterfly and took second in the backstroke.

SCHSL volleyball playoffs

The quest for state championships in volleyball begin on Wednesday as a bevy of local teams take part in the S.C. High School League state playoffs. Class AAAAA playoffs begin on Thursday with the other four classifications starting on Wednesday. The state finals will be played Nov. 9 at River Bluff High School.

The SCISA volleyball state tournament begins this weekend in Myrtle Beach with the state finals slated for Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Class AAA

Cheraw at Academic Magnet

Loris at Bishop England

Hanahan at Aynor

Class AA

Calhoun County at Oceanside Collegiate

Timberland at Columbia

Burke at East Clarendon

Woodland at Philip Simmons

Class A

Military Magnet at Hemingway

Baptist Hill at Cross

*Charleston Charter and Palmetto Scholars have a first-round bye

THURSDAY

Class AAAAA

Stratford at Socastee

White Knoll at Ashley Ridge

Conway at James Island

Berkeley at Carolina Forest

West Ashley at River Bluff

St. James at Wando

Spring Valley at Summerville