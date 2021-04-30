Porter-Gaud sweeps SCISA state lacrosse championships

Porter-Gaud’s boys and girls lacrosse programs continued their dominance of the SCISA ranks, each winning state championships April 30 at John Singleton Field on their home campus.
Porter-Gaud’s boys team won its fourth state championship in six years, beating Hammond School of Columbia 16-5.
The girls team captured its fourth state title in as many tries, knocking off area rival Pinewood Prep 19-9. Porter-Gaud won titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019. There was no state champion last season due to the shortened COVID-19 season.
In the girls final, Porter-Gaud jumped out to a 7-1 lead and was never threatened, cruising to its third win this season over the Panthers.
Marlee Bland scored four first-half goals, while Dee Dee Lucas and Mia McLean each added two scores for a 13-4 halftime advantage.
Bland finished with five goals while Scarlett Mayer added three. Maggie Lawrence also tallied two goals.
“This has been an incredible group of girls,” Cyclones girls coach Brent Hilpert said. “We stepped up today and played the best that we had all year. We valued every practice and every game. After last year, we never knew if we would have a chance to play, so we really enjoyed and took advantage of every opportunity.”
Anna DiBeneditto paced Pinewood Prep’s effort with three goals, while Caleigh DiBeneditto added two scores
The Porter-Gaud boys also jumped out to an early lead, scoring three of the game's first four goals en route to a 6-1 advantage after one period. J. M. Dupree scored three times in the opening period.
Porter-Gaud tacked on three goals in the second and led 9-2 at the halfway point. Harry Gaddy scored two of his three first-half goals in the second stanza.
The lead stretched to double digits as Porter-Gaud scored five goals to take a commanding 14-2 lead over Hammond into the fourth period. Robert Freeman finished with three goals and two assists. Marshall Pritchard added two goals and Lawson Pritchett scored two goals with three assists.
“It’s all about winning a state championship and bringing your effort when it counts,” Porter-Gaud boys coach Robbie Robinson said. “We brought our best effort and dominated the play from start to finish. We controlled the ball and we were able get ahead early. I think that relaxed us.”