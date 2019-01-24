Porter-Gaud basketball standout Josiah James has been selected for the prestigious McDonald's All-American game set for March 27 in Atlanta.
James, a 6-7 senior who has signed with currently No. 1-ranked Tennessee, was named to the East roster for the 42nd annual McDonald's All-American game, which features 24 of the top high school players from around the country. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
“My mind is blown,” James told the Moultrie News on Thursday. “I’m just ecstatic. This is a dream for any high school basketball player.”
James is the second player from the Charleston area to make the all-star game, following Pinewood Prep's Milton Jennings in 2009. He is the 13th player from South Carolina to be selected for the game.
James has led Porter-Gaud to three SCISA state championships and played for a Team USA squad that won gold at the FIBA Americas U-18 championships last year.
“The milestones and the things that Josiah is accomplishing are unbelievable for him, for his school, for this area,” Porter-Gaud coach John Pearson told the Moultrie News. “He has really dedicated himself to accomplishing his goals in a way most cannot and he’s become something extremely rare.”
Past McDonald's All-Americans from South Carolina include Zion Williamson, now with Duke, in 2018; former South Carolina Gamecocks P.J. Dozier (2015), Rolando Howell (2000) and B.J. McKie (1995); and former Clemson Tigers Milton Jennings, Rickey Jones (1986) and Clark Bynum (1980).
Other McDonald's All-American picks from the state were Raymond Felton (2002, North Carolina); Jerome Harper (2000, Iowa); Shaun Golden (1989, Georgia); Jermaine O'Neal (1996, NBA); and Stanley Roberts (1988, LSU).