Porter-Gaud senior Josiah James, the top high school basketball prospect in South Carolina, verbally committed to play at Tennessee in front of a packed gym at the private school in Charleston on Wednesday morning.
James, a consensus five-star prospect who is ranked among the nation’s top point guards in the 2019 recruiting class, picked the Volunteers over Duke, Clemson and Michigan State.
The 6-6 James had more than 40 scholarship offers, but narrowed his choices to three schools — Clemson, Tennessee and Michigan State — a few weeks ago. James took an official visit to Clemson this past weekend and visited Tennessee earlier in the month.
He was scheduled to make an official visit to Duke this weekend, but canceled that trip on Monday. James’ father, Kurt James, played two seasons at Michigan State during the early 1980s.
James is the highest ranked basketball prospect to ever come out of the Lowcountry. ESPN, Rivals.com and 24/7 all have James ranked among the top 20 players nationally.
“We’ve had Josiah ranked as a five-star prospect for a long time,” said Rivals national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi. “It’s his combination of size and versatility and all-around skill level that make him special.
"At the collegiate level, you can put him out there and he can legitimately play four different positions — point guard, shooting guard, small forward, and if a team goes small he can play power forward. There are not many players that have that kind of versatility.”
James averaged 10.6 points and 6.6 assists last season as a junior in leading Porter-Gaud to its third straight SCISA Class AAA state championship. This past summer, James played for Team USA’s U18 National team that won the gold medal in the FIBA Americas U18 Championship. James averaged 5.3 points and six rebounds a game during the tournament.
“He’s not the type of player that's going to come in and average 20 points a game as a freshman, but he is a program changer,” Bossi said. “He allows you to get your five best players on the floor because he can play four different positions. You don’t have to score 20 points a game to have a huge impact on a program or a team and that’s what Josiah brings to the table.”
Verbal commitments are not binding. The early signing period for basketball opens on Nov. 14.