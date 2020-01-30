The helicopter crash last weekend that claimed the lives of former NBA star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianni and seven other people is a reminder to everyone about how unpredictable and short life can be.

Across the world tweets with the hashtag #girldad have been posted with pictures of fathers and daughters. In Charleston, a father/daughter basketball duo serves as a reminder of how sports and family can build an unbreakable bond.

Porter-Gaud boys basketball coach John Pearson is one of the most successful high school coaches in the Lowcountry, having guided the Cyclones to three consecutive SCISA state championships.

As much as Pearson enjoys teaching and coaching the game, you won’t catch him screaming instructions or offering in-game advice from the stands to Elise Pearson, his only child. He prefers to sit back and watch her play.

“The relationship is really good as far as her being receptive to anything I might be able to help her with, but I don’t go into the weeds with her,” said Pearson, who played at College of Charleston for legendary coach John Kresse in the late 1980s. “She has a coach that she needs to listen to. We have been fortunate that she has had good coaching to develop her. I have to trust her coaches and I have to support that. I have to allow her to be her."

Elise's coach at Porter-Gaud is Kevin Ziman, and her AAU coach is Presley Singleton.

“Every now and then, if I see something in her game that’s glaring, I will bring it up and we will talk about it," Pearson added. "And Elise is very receptive and appreciative. But there will also be times where she says, ‘Dad, I got it.’ And that’s okay too.”

Elise is a three-year varsity performer at Porter-Gaud, averaging 21.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in her senior season. Last weekend, she led the Cyclones to an upset win over Bishop England, scoring 26 points in the school’s first win over the Bishops since 2004.

Elise is well aware of how good a coach her father is and calls herself “lucky” to have had his guidance over the years.

“I think I would have loved playing for him,” she said. “I know he’s a great coach, but I also understand he just wants to be my dad. He’s very supportive, but we’re not constantly talking about basketball. He might offer little things as advice now and then, but he tries to stay out of it. I think that has made our relationship strong.”

Elise began playing competitive basketball in middle school. She also tried soccer for a year and was a key member of the school’s successful volleyball program. Her dream, however, always has been to play college basketball. That's why she made the difficult decision to forgo her senior season in volleyball.

“It was very hard to tell my coach (Megan Crouch) and my teammates that I wasn’t going to play,” she said. “I loved volleyball, and I loved being a part of that program. But I knew that I needed to focus on basketball if I was going to achieve my goal of playing in college. Getting to the next level was my sole focus.”

That decision, and her reasoning behind it, impressed her father.

“I know that was a very tough decision for her to make,” John Pearson said. “She decided that on her own, and I thought it showed how dedicated she was to basketball. Elise is all-in at whatever she does and her love is basketball. I totally respected her decision.”

As a coach, Pearson offers his assessment of his daughter as a player.

“Watching her play, it seems like she wants to set the table for others in place of her own offensive skill set, which I can absolutely appreciate as a coach,” Pearson said. “She has a nice skill set, but sometimes she will make several passes to set up her teammates for good shots. Sometimes she needs to allow those offensive skills to play out more. The way she sees the floor and her basketball I.Q., I did not teach that. It has developed naturally for her, which is fun to see.”

Elise is currently weighing a few options as far as college basketball goes. She has narrowed her choices to three schools, including the possibility of attending her dad’s alma mater, College of Charleston. The other schools are Hiram College in Hiram, Ohio, and Averett College in Danville, Va.

Regardless of where she plays college ball, Elise has a definite career goal in mind. One that would make her father proud.

“I want to be a coach someday, definitely,” she said. “A lot of things I have learned from my dad is about how to treat people, how to handle situations and all the different personalities. He’s so good with the fundamentals and he’s so knowledgeable. Watching him coach has made me want to coach.”