The kid had so much energy, he couldn't keep still and had a hard time focusing in school.

"I'd drive my parents crazy," said Wando senior C.J. Hills.

The doctor advised playing sports, so young C.J. dutifully tried several. Nothing stuck until he dove into the pool as a fourth-grader.

"I really liked it, and it kept my energy levels down," he said. "And I've loved it ever since."

Hills has poured so much energy into the pool that he's emerged as one of the top swimmers in the state as a senior at Wando. He posted the top times in the Lowcountry in the 200-meter individual medley and the 100 backstroke at the Class AAAAA state meet, helping the Warriors to a fifth-place finish and earning The Post and Courier's All-Lowcountry boys swimmer of the year honor in the process.

The girls swimmer of the year is no surprise — Porter-Gaud senior Elysse Pardus earned the honor for the third time, helping the Cyclones to a fifth straight SCISA state title to cap off a standout high school swimming career.

Both Hills and Pardus train with the S.C. Swim Club, and both are taking their talents to college in the fall, Hills to the University of Tampa and Pardus to Auburn.

"She's probably the hardest worker on the team," Hill said of Pardus. "She's pretty much an inspiration to all of us."

Pardus put a final bow on her high school career at the SCISA state meet last October, when she and younger sister Kaila led Porter-Gaud to its fifth straight state championship.

Elysse won four gold medals and set three SCISA state records at the meet, giving her eight state records and more than 20 individual state titles during her P-G career.

One of her state records was in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.26, also the fastest time among Lowcountry swimmers at state meets this year. Her time of 54.63 seconds in the 100 butterfly also led Lowcountry swimmers.

Her sister, Kaila, also won four individual titles at the SCISA state meet, and posted the Lowcountry's top time in the 100 breast stroke. Porter-Gaud teammate Ann Thompson also made the All-Lowcountry team with a time of 57.30 in the 100 backstroke, another SCISA state record.

Wando won the Class AAAAA girls state title in the S.C. High School League, led by All-Lowcountry first-teamers Ellis Pitts in the 50 free and Estelle Bauer in the 500 free.

Oceanside Collegiate won the girls Class AAA state title, with Caroline Hill making the All-Lowcountry first team in the 200 IM.

On the boys side, Hills was third at the Class AAAAA state meet in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 200 IM, and will swim those strokes at the University of Tampa while studying human physiology.

He was joined on the All-Lowcountry first team by Wando teammates Ethan Caldwell (200 free) and Matthew Gush (500 free).

ALL-LOWCOUNTRY SWIMMING

Girls First Team

200-yard free style

Elysse Pardus, Porter-Gaud, 1:51.26 (SCISA state record)

200 individual medley

Caroline Hill, Oceanside Collegiate, 2:02.12

50 freestyle

Ellis Pitts, Wando, 24.17

100 butterfly

Elysse Pardus, Porter-Gaud, 54.63

100 freestyle

Abbie Hassell, Ashley Ridge, 52.45

500 free style

Estelle Bauer, Wando 5:07.99

100 backstroke

Ann Thompson, Porter-Gaud 57.30 (SCISA state record)

100 breast stroke

Kalia Pardus, Porter-Gaud 1:06.99

Honorable Mention

Wando: Gabi Reed, Caitlin Mason, Sophie Frece, Lili Hamilton, Bailey Gallagher, Katharine Green, Jenna Thrift, Mary Shaw, Mara Goodrich, Illyanna Lightfoot, Halle Schart, Tara McCaskill, Miriam Woodhull, Regan Leach. Ashley Ridge: Virginia Kackley, Courtney Tedesco, Olivia Ackerman, Hannah Grover. James Island: Katie Beebe, Julia Beebe. Fort Dorchester: Kaitlyn Wood, Madelyn Routhier. West Ashley: Madeline Ballard, Claire Green. Summerville: Cassidy Lima. Stratford: Abby DeGarady.

Oceanside Collegiate: Anna Bowden, Chrisman Rand, Quinn Barrier, Sophia McCoy, Anna Albert, Kendal Chunn. Bishop England: Bella Kissell, Jill Smiley, Claudia White, Catherine Grace Soper, Lindsay Burbage. Academic Magnet: Mia Matthews, Sarah Burnette, Genevieve Geils, Simone Kavarna, Paisley Hodges. Hanahan: Katelyn Toelle.

Porter-Gaud: Cecelia Ford, Sienna Schaay, Kathryn Hood, Eliza Ford, Alexa Johnson, Katherine Geils. Palmetto Christian: KG Vandergrift, Emi Morgan, Ami Friedl. Lowcountry Prep: Molly Tate. Ashley Hall: Rachel Martin.

Coaches of the Year: Michael Walsh, Porter-Gaud; Cheryl Durden, Wando; Courtney Beauch, Oceanside Collegiate

Team State Champions: Wando (Class AAAAA); Oceanside Collegiate (Class AAA); Porter-Gaud (SCISA Class AAA).

Boys First Team

200-meter freestyle

Ethan Caldwell, Wando, 1:48.33

200 individual medley

CJ Hills, Wando, 1:57.78

50 freestyle

Daniel Grimes, Pinewood Prep, 21.75

100 butterfly

Charles Blanc, Academic Magnet, 52.27

100 freestyle

Ethan Williams, Ashley Ridge, 47.72

500 freestyle

Matthew Gush, Wando, 4:48.24

100 backstroke

CJ Hills, Wando, 52.72

100 breast stroke

Ethan Griffith, Bishop England, 59.61

Honorable Mention

Wando: Cal Frame, Widman Woodhull, William Slowey, GiYoung Kim, Noah Davey, Chase Healy, Jacob Hills, Rhett Norris; West Ashley: Carson Owens, Quentin Earl, Gray Gladwell, Parker Capps; Summerville: Parker Azevedo, Noah McKanna, Toby Lima, Logan Guyer, Ravea Kopko, Garrett Tupper, Luke Brusseau; Stratford: Kyle Gardner; Fort Dorchester: Connor Westbrooke; Ashley Ridge: Colin Phipps, Jahn Weakley. James Island: Wells Cloud, Parker McCray, Luke Nixon.

Academic Magnet: Eric Beaver, Seth Early, Stephen Savage, Kyle Hertwig, Sam White; Oceanside Collegiate: Philip Klein, Gabe Grimm, Andres Aristimuno.

Porter-Gaud: James Winterfield, Michael Shipman, Mills Long, Logan Andrews, Sebastian Pasanella; First Baptist: Burke Arredondo; Palmetto Christian: Will Vandergrift.

Coach of the year: Michael Walsh, Porter-Gaud.

Team State Champion: Porter-Gaud (SCISA Class AAA).

Based on performances at state meet.