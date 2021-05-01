Porter-Gaud runner-up in SCISA state track meet

It was a case of “close but no cigar” for the Porter-Gaud boys and girls track and field teams at the SCISA state championship meet May 1.
Both squads put up a gallant fight, but Heathwood Hall of Columbia was just a little better. Porter-Gaud finished as the state runner-up in both AAA divisions.
“We gave it a great effort,” Cyclones coach Hugh Knight said. “Obviously, we wanted to win, but Heathwood Hall was a quality team. We knew we would need some things to go our way to upset them. We were close, though. I am really proud of both teams.”
Callie Harper led the girls effort with second-place finishes in the 800 and 1600 meter runs. Porter-Gaud’s 4x100 team also won gold, and the 4x400 unit finished second. Both relay teams set school records.
Harper Fuller was third in the 400 meters. Emmy Keogh won the shot put and was third in the discus and high jump. Ginger Arnold won the discus and was second in the shot put, while Emmy Sobich won the pole vault.
Ashley Hall’s Ailish Ward was second in the AAA 3200 meters, while teammate Cecily Anderton was third in the 1600 and third in the 3200. Bryce Turberville finished second in the AAA pole vault and Kayla Kirkland was second in AAA high jump.
Charleston Collegiate’s Tessa Mudd dominated the AA/A pole vault, setting a state record with a vault of 13 feet, 1 inch.
Palmetto Christian’s girls team placed third in the AA/A meet. Charlee Olson was a four-time state champion with wins in the 100 hurdles, the 400 hurdles, the 200 and the high jump. Teammate Reese Baker was third in both hurdles and third in the high jump. Jada Cunningham won the 100 meters and ran third in the 200.
Freshman Trevor Wilder had a big day for the Porter-Gaud boys, finishing second in the 400 (school record) and third in both the 100 and 200. Walker Carswell and Denham Wojcik went 1-2 in the high jump, while Hugh Werber won the AAA pole vault.
Kyle Lafayette won the triple jump and placed second in the long jump and second in the pole vault. Porter-Gaud won the 4x100 relay and finished third in the 4x400.
First Baptist’s James Pasino finished second in the AAA shot put. Pinewood Prep was third in the AAA 4x800 relay.
Trey Hunt of Palmetto Christian won the AA/A 1600 and 3200 meters. Spencer Evans was third in the 400 and PCA won the 4x800 meter relay.