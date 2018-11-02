Regardless of the opponent or past results, a high school coach cannot help but feel anxious before his team’s first-round playoff game.
Porter-Gaud head football coach Rick Reetz is no different. Despite his Cyclones owning an earlier season win over visiting Heathwood Hall, the coach was a bit nervous as his team prepared for its first-round game of the SCISA Class AAA playoffs.
“They are better than anyone thinks,” said Reetz as he stood outside his locker room before taking the field. “It’s the playoffs. Anything can happen. Just gotta get through this one.”
As it turns out, Reetz had little to worry about. The Cyclones scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and rolled to an easy 49-21 victory. The win sends Porter-Gaud (9-2) to the state semifinals next week against the winner of Saturday’s contest between First Baptist and Ben Lippen.
Junior quarterback Gunnar Nistad completed 10 of 17 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns, while receiver Andrew Thomas had four catches for 109 yards and three touchdowns.
Running back Caleb Pierce added 133 yards rushing on 13 carries, scoring via the run and pass in the contest.
“I think we played the best we have all year in the first half,” Reetz said. “It’s a tribute to our senior leadership. The guys were ready to play tonight. It’s OK for me to be nervous as long as they play loose. I thought we did that.”
Nistad got the scoring going on Porter-Gaud’s first possession as the Cyclones went 87 yards on five plays with Nistad hitting Thomas on a 14-yard scoring pass with 8:41 left in the first quarter.
Heathwood Hall (4-7) fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and two plays later, Nistad and Thomas combined on a 17-yard flip pass for a 14-0 lead.
Heathwood Hall punted on its next possession, and Pierce scored five plays later on a 22-yard reception from Nistad with 4:06 left in the quarter.
The defense got into the scoring action a minute later when Keesler Lawrence scooped up a Highlanders fumble and raced 20 yards for a score and a 28-0 advantage. Lawrence also had an interception in the game.
“Certainly getting off to that good start helped us a lot,” Reetz said. “All three phases we were right on point. It’s good to see that in the playoffs.”
After Heathwood Hall scored midway through the second on Alex Lewis’ 4-yard run, the Cyclones were able to add a late score on Pierce’s 4-yard run for a 35-7 halftime lead.
Porter-Gaud opened the second half with a touchdown drive as Nistad combined with Thomas on a third touchdown, this from 42 yards, for a 42-7 lead less than two minutes into the third quarter.
Reetz opted to play the backups for most of the second half. That unit put a score on the board when Jack Faucette scored on a 1-yard run with 5:02 left in the third.
Porter-Gaud’s defense came up with four turnovers and yielded less than 150 yards. The Highlanders scored twice against backups in the fourth quarter, which was played with a running clock.