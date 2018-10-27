After winning their first-ever state championship last season, the Porter-Gaud girls cross country team made it two in a row by capturing the Class AAA SCISA state title on Saturday morning.
In the boys Class AA meet, Palmetto Christian’s Hamilton Blair won with a time of 16 minutes, :25.22 seconds. Bella Thornley of James Island Christian won the Class A girls state championship, leading her team to a third-place finish.
Porter-Gaud placed all four scoring runners in the top 10 to easily beat out runner-up Cardinal Newman by 39 points. Porter-Gaud’s winning effort was paced by eighth-grader Bryce Marion, who finished as the state runner-up individually with a time of 19:07.23.
The team’s lone senior, Chloe Elebash, finished third overall and freshman Kennedy Burnett scored sixth. Sophomore Connor McMahon scored seventh overall and freshman Leslie Holt scored ninth.
Pinewood Prep finished fourth in the final team standings. Elin Fields scored eighth for Pinewood while Amber Farrell was 13th. Ashley Hall finished fifth and Northwood Academy was 10th.
Porter-Gaud’s boys team finished fourth in the AAA finals. Ben McElveen earned all-state honors with a sixth-place finish. Pinewood Prep was sixth and Northwood Academy finished ninth.
In the boys AA meet, Palmetto Christian finished fifth in the team standings while the PCA girls finished fourth. Alexa Schaff earned all-state honors with an eighth-place finish.
James Island Christian’s boys team finished 12th in the Class A boys meet.