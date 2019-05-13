Saying he looks forward to new challenges in coaching and teaching, Porter-Gaud head football coach Rick Reetz has resigned to accept a new role at James Island Charter High School.
Reetz coached 10 seasons at Porter-Gaud, compiling a 71-47 record at the school, including a 9-3 mark last season. He twice took the Cyclones to the SCISA Class AAA state championship game.
Reetz will become the new offensive coordinator for head coach Ike Allred at James Island, which competes at the Class AAAAA level in the S.C. High School League.
“I’ve always wanted to coach at the highest level in high school and I am very excited to have this opportunity at the 5-A level,” Reetz said. “It came down to me feeling I have done the best I can do at Porter-Gaud. I feel like we got the most out of what we had over the last 10 years. I enjoyed my time there but I look forward to this new opportunity.”
Reetz will teach engineering at James Island, something he looks forward to as much as coaching.
“I don’t want the teaching part sold short because I am really excited about being able to use my professional experience to help guide the students in their career path,” Reetz said. “This is a perfect situation as a teacher and as a coach. I am very impressed with the leadership at the school and in the football program.”
James Island begins spring practice on Monday. Reetz’ offensive philosophy leans heavily to the passing game. Last year, Porter-Gaud junior quarterback Gunnar Nistad threw for nearly 2,700 yards. Nistad transferred to Porter-Gaud before last season from James Island. The possibility does exists that Nistad could be moving to James Island with Reetz and his offense.