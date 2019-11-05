The Porter-Gaud girls cross country team continued its dominance in the SCISA Class AAA ranks, capturing a third consecutive state title on Saturday.

Porter-Gaud posted 47 points with five runners placing among the top 15 in the championship race. Ashley Hall finished as the state runner-up with 67 points. Pinewood Prep was eighth and Northwood Academy was 10th.

Freshman Bryce Marion led Porter-Gaud’s winning effort, finishing as the state runner-up for the third consecutive year. Kennedy Burnett was seventh and Leslie Holt finished in ninth place. All three earned all-state honors.

Another freshman, Ailish Ward of Ashley Hall, finished third overall. Teammate Eliza Groat finished 10th to earn all-state honors as well.

In the Class AAA boys finals, Porter-Gaud finished third overall. The Cyclones were paced by Ben McElveen’s sixth-place finish.

Pinewood Prep was sixth in the team standings, followed by First Baptist in 10th and Northwood Academy in 11th. Trey Hunt of First Baptist was all-state with a ninth-place run.

Palmetto Christian’s Hamilton Blair won the Class AA boys medalist honors while teammate Hans Payne was all-state with a fifth-place run. The Eagles were sixth in the team standings.

The Palmetto Christian girls finished third in Class AA, led by Mae Cave’s fourth-place finish.

Charleston Collegiate seventh-grader Alexandra Larue was the Class A girls state champion with teammate Reagan Bozarth finishing as the runner-up. Charleston Collegiate was third in the team standings.

Bella Thornley of James Island Christian was all-state with a sixth-place finish while Mia Johnson of Faith Christian was all-state with an eighth-place run.

OCA volleyball back in finals

The Oceanside Collegiate volleyball team is making a second straight trip to the Class AA state championship, knocking off Philip Simmons in the AA Lower State finals on Monday night.

Oceanside, coached by Amir Khaledi, improved to 38-6-1 with the victory. The Landsharks will play perennial state champion St. Joseph’s Catholic School at noon on Saturday at River Bluff High School. St. Joseph’s beat Oceanside, 3-0, in the finals a year ago.

Seniors Olivia Yarborough (246 kills), Sophie Meredith (857 assists) and Kate Majewski (234 kills) set the pace for Oceanside.

In addition to the volleyball finals this weekend, the S.C. High School League upper and lower state cross country qualifiers will be run this week. The AAAAA qualifier will be contested Wednesday at Wannamaker Park in North Charleston. All other qualifiers are scheduled for this week at venues around the state. The state meet for all classifications will be Nov. 16 in Camden.

All-Lowcountry nominations

We are now accepting nominations for the All-Lowcountry teams in football and volleyball. Coaches should send nominations with supporting statistical information to shelto66@hotmail.com. All-Lowcountry teams for fall sports will be released in December.