The Porter-Gaud boys golf team finished as the state runner-up at the 2019 SCISA Class AAA golf tournament held earlier this week in Conway.
The Cyclones posted a team score of 607 for the 36-hole event, finishing two strokes behind state champion Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate. Hammond, the defending state champion, also shot 607 to tie for second place.
Leading Porter-Gaud’s effort was Sam McMillan, who earned all-state honors by shooting 148 for the tournament.
First Baptist shot 685 but placed two players on the all-state team. Zack Adams shot 143 to finish third overall, just two shots out of first. William Phipps shot 148 and was named all-state.
Pinewood Prep also participated in the tournament, posting a team score of 675.
In the AA tournament, Palmetto Christian finished in third place. Andrew Propes shot 69 on day two to finish at 147 for the tournament. Propes tied for fifth place and earned all-state honors. Alex Stephens shot 151 overall.
All-State lacrosse
The S.C. coaches association for lacrosse has announced all-state teams for the 2019 season with several local athletes earning honors.
In girls lacrosse, Bishop England’s Ava Ward was named the Lower State player of the year and the Lower State midfielder of the year. The Bishops' Grace Ann Carlson was named the Lower State Attack player of the year and Bishop England’s Ginger Tompkins was the Lower State defender of the year.
Oceanside Collegiate’s Holly Bronco was voted the Lower State coach of the year.
Earning first-team all-state as attack players were Carlson, Dupre Edens (Wando) and Morgan Roberts (Bishop England). Second-team attack selections included Kennedy Coupe (Bishop England), Tess Hartley (Wando), and Jaime Whitlock (Oceanside Collegiate).
In the midfield, first-team all-staters were Ward, Casey Bronco (OCA) and Victoria Rowe (Bishop England). Second-team selections included Anna Sawyer of Wando and Olivia Head of Bishop England.
First-team defenders included Tompkins, Katie Troy of Wando and CoCo Pampu of Bishop England. Second-teamers were Annie Burton of Bishop England and Carlie McLaughlin of Wando.
Olivia Quartermous of Oceanside Collegiate was a second-team selection as a goalie.
On the boys side, Sam Ford-Dirks of Academic Magnet was the Lower State player of the year and the Lower State goalie of the year.
Sharing honors as the Lower State Attack of the year were Colin Reich of Oceanside Collegiate and Nathan Fasanaro of Wando. Both also were first-team all-state picks.
Wando’s Jack Shipman and Oceanside’s Chase Meilan were named Lower State midfielders of the year.
Wando’s Henry Maloney and Bishop England’s Harris Hubbard were named Lower State defender of the year and Oceanside’s Cameron Weeks was named Lower State face-off player of the year. Sullivan Clair of Bishop England was Lower State Long Stick of the year and Bishop England’s Tyler Tracy was the Lower State coach of the year.
Second-team all-state attack were Chap Hodges and John Thomas of Academic Magnet. First-team all-state midfielders were Shipman, Meilan and Stephen Schlosser of Academic Magnet. Second-team midfielders included Tyler Crookes of Oceanside and Michael Long of Bishop England.
Joey Boylston of Oceanside joined Maloney and Hubbard as first-team all-state defenders. Second-team defenders were Cole Sweeney of Oceanside and Jack Dillard of Academic Magnet.
SCISA lacrosse final
Porter-Gaud will host Hammond in the SCISA state lacrosse final on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Porter-Gaud is the defending state champion.
SCISA state track
The 2019 SCISA state track and field championships will be held on Saturday at Porter-Gaud. Palmetto Christian is seeking a third consecutive AA state title in both boys and girls, while Porter-Gaud has won eight straight titles in AAA boys.